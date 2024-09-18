NBA Twitter is up in arms again as leaks of Nike's new City Edition jerseys for the 2024-2025 campaign came out on social media this week. The global brand is no stranger to people disliking their NBA jerseys, but these leaks have gained nearly unanimous negative feedback from fans online. However, Nike remains under contract with the league to make jerseys until 2026, per the contract it signed with the NBA prior to the 2017-2018 season.

NBA Twitter vs. Nike

This is just a small selection of the negative feedback from X, formerly Twitter, users about Nike's new City Edition jerseys for all 30 NBA teams for 2024-2025.

Despite all these complaints, though, the league has signed an unprecedented $1-billion deal with Nike to make official NBA apparel for eight years. This deal also carried an estimated 245% increase in value over the league's last deal with Adidas, which opted not to extend its contract.

Moreover, Nike has worked with the NBA since 1992 as a marketing partner. They've also created and sold replica jerseys under the Swingman line.

Nike and the NBA

Additionally, the global sports brand has the US basketball shoe market in a stranglehold, controlling over 90% of total market share. Nike's groundbreaking endorsement deal with Michael Jordan catapulted the brand into dominance, continued with more deals for the sport's biggest stars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

“We're excited to bring the full power of our global reach, innovation and creativity to partner with the NBA and grow the game in a way only Nike can,” Nike President and CEO Mark Parker said of the deal at the time, via Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. “In Nike, Jordan and Converse, we have three of the most connected brands in the world, and look forward to making the global growth of the game a successful strategy for both the NBA and Nike.”

Still, though, the brand's dominance in the market might mean shortchanging creativity and uniqueness for short-term profit and continued market control, and fans might have noticed this trend.