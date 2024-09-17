One tradition in the NBA in recent years has been the unveiling of new alternate jerseys every season for each team, known as the Nike City Edition uniforms. The new digs are generally released around the start of the season, but someone always gets their hands on them before that.

That has happened once again in 2024-25, as a user on X, formerly Twitter named Romeo has leaked the City Edition uniforms for the upcoming season.

The user went on to post all 30 potential leaks on Tuesday, leading fans to go crazy over their team's rumored new looks.

“Why are they the exact same as last year,” one commenter wrote on X. Another added, “They gave us AAU jerseys I’m DISGUSTED.”

There were some fans who were enthusiastic about their team's jerseys as well.

“Salute to the Magic that is so fire,” a fan posted. Another said, “Magic and Pistons are clean.”

Which NBA team has the best rumored City Edition jersey?

The Nike City Edition uniforms are usually a mixed bag of great jerseys and ones that make you question what in the world the designer was thinking. So, who has the best ones out of the rumored batch of new uniforms?

The Jazz went with the old reliable design of a purple jersey with the mountains on them, an ode to the John Stockton days in the 1990s. It's a classic look, and one that's a safe bet to land a high approval rating with fans around the league.

The Jazz wore a similar City Edition jersey last season with the purple mountains on it, as pictured above. Many fans have clamored for the team to just rebrand their official color scheme and uniform back to the purple that they used to have. The team obliged, and will be fully back in purple, black and white in 2025-26.

Honorable mentions for the best rumored jerseys go to the 76ers, the Magic, the Wizards and the Suns. Phoenix stuck with their “Valley” theme, and added to it with a little western font that fits the desert vibe. Washington's jersey trim is excellent, and the District of Columbia branding is a nice touch.

Philadelphia kept it simple, which is usually a good thing, and the red and blue trim on the jersey is nice with the multicolored stripe down the side. Orlando went with the black, white and gray look, but it's still a sleek look with the star representing the “A” in Magic on the front.