Projected number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama had another viral play in France men’s national basketball team’s World Cup qualifier game against the Czech Republic, and this time it was not for a positive play.

Victor Wembanyama on the receiving end of a poster dunk, France off to a sluggish start against Czech Republic #FIBAWCQpic.twitter.com/eUC6nHmtP1 — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) February 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama was dunked over by a Czech Republic player early on in the game. It was a sluggish start overall for France, as the team was outscored 27-11 in the first quarter of the game.

Normally, Wembanyama plays with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. He averages 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game currently. A notable teammate of his is point guard Tremont Waters, who played college basketball at LSU, and was the 44th-ranked player in his class.

France has since come back and erased the deficit it faced after the first quarter, and is looking to close out the game with a lead in the fourth quarter.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Wembanyama being projected to go first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, there are a couple of teams in the running due to the NBA Lottery odds.

The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are the bottom-three teams in the NBA right now, and the three of them would each have a 14% chance of getting the first-overall pick according to Tankathon. The Charlotte Hornets have slightly worse odds at first overall with a 12.5% chance. The Orlando Magic round out the top five with a 10.5% chance.

Teams down to the 14th pick technically have a chance, but the odds get increasingly slim the farther down you go.

Despite Wembanyama’s not-so-great highlight, teams like the Rockets, Spurs and Pistons will all hope to land his services this summer.