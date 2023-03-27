The Chicago Bulls (36-38) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday night! Action tips off at 10:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Chicago has won four of their last five games to bump them to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls covered 51% of their games while 57% went under the projected point total. Los Angeles has lost two of three but remains in fifth place in the West. The Clippers covered 49% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. LA won the first matchup on the road, 108-103.

Here are the Bulls-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Clippers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally SoCal

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has bullied their way back into the playoff picture as they now hold a solid lead in 10th place in the East. While the Bulls won’t likely make the playoffs outright, they will be a scary sight for any team in a one-game playoff and have a great chance to cover tonight. Chicago is incredibly solid on defense as they’ve allowed just 110.4 PPG over their last 10 games – the fifth-lowest mark in the league over that span. Additionally, they rarely give up second-chance points thanks to the second-highest defensive rebound rate in the NBA. The Bulls play at a slow pace but still manage to be efficient on the offensive end. Their 49% field goal percentage ranks fourth in the league but will be put to the test against LA’s 10th-ranked defense.

If Chicago is going to cover as a sizable underdog tonight, they’re going to need Zach LaVine to stay hot. LaVine has caught fire in recent weeks, averaging 30.3 PPG on 54% shooting during March. He is coming off two monster outputs, scoring 32 and 33 in his last two games. While he was held to just 18 points in their earlier loss to the Clippers, LaVine has dramatically stepped up his game since then. While the Clippers do have a strong defense, they’ve been more vulnerable since the trade deadline – setting LaVine up for a big night.

The X-factor for the Bulls tonight is the rest of their perimeter players. Veteran DeMar DeRozan has been solid in recent games, averaging 17.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG across his last five games. DeRozan hasn’t been as aggressive of late but remains highly efficient and a serious threat to explode for 30+ on any given night. As for Coby White, the young guard continues to rise to the occasion and is averaging 16 PPG across his last five outings. White is averaging 5.2 APG over that span while nailing 3.0 threes per game at a 48% clip.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles continues to be a solid team in the Western Conference and has a strong chance to cover tonight thanks to their all-around play. The Clippers have held a top-10 defense all season but their offense is finally catching up. Over their last 10 games, the Clippers averaged 117.2 PPG – the 11th-highest mark in the league over that span. The Clippers’ biggest strength is their efficiency from beyond the arc, ranking sixth with a 38% three-point field goal percentage. That could prove to be a difference-make tonight despite Chicago’s strong three-point defense.

The biggest reason the Clippers can cover tonight is the presence of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has exploded after easing into the season and is looking like the vintage, Finals MVP version of himself. Since the All-Star break, Leonard has averaged 28 PPG and 6.6 RPG while shooting 55% from the floor. He’s been especially dialed in from beyond the arc, hitting 2.6 threes per game at a 48% clip. Although he struggled in their previous loss to the Pelicans, his 33-point night in their January win over Chicago should give Clipper’s backers confidence in his ability to shoulder the load tonight.

The biggest question mark for the Clippers tonight is who will step up with Paul George? Former MVP Russell Westbrook answered that in their first game without George, scoring 24 points and dishing out seven assists. That being said, Russ is inconsistent at this stage in his career so look for deadline acquisition Bones Hyland to make his mark after leading the team with 18 points in their most recent outing.

Final Bulls-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Chicago seems to play everyone close and should again be in for a tightly-contested matchup with George out.

Final Bulls-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +4.5 (-110)