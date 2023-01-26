The Charlotte Hornets (13-36) will host the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center in Thursday’s schedule of NBA games. Check out our NBA odds series and read further to know about our Bulls-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are 6-5 for 2023 and have made two separate three-game win streaks for the new year. Their last match-up was a second-half collapse versus the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls held a 16-point lead at halftime but lost their scoring grip in the next two quarters, where they lost 110-116.

The Hornets have just found three victories at the turn of the year. They are currently perched at the 14th spot of the Eastern Conference and have the third-worst record so far, besting the rebuilding squads of the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets.

Here are the Bulls-HornetsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Hornets Odds

Chicago Bulls: -5 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-108)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

TV: Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls’ rotation in the guard spots has been severely depleted, as Goran Dragic, Javonte Green, and Lozno Ball are out heading into this matchup. Despite this, Billy Donovan still made things happen for Windy City throughout the season.

The offensive duties of the Bulls are handed primarily to their two stars. DeMar DeRozan continues posting up All-Star numbers of 26.2 points, five rebounds, 4.9 assists, and one steal per game, in addition to three double-doubles he made this season. In the last 15 games, he posted up more than 21 points in 13 of those games, including a 44-point performance in a loss versus the Cavaliers. Zach LaVine is also holding up on his own, producing 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.9 three-pointers per game. Nikola Vucevic is the team’s double-double monster, averaging 17.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are also menacing in the defensive end. They rank 10th in defensive rebound (33.7) and ninth in steals (7.6) per game. Much of the defensive duties are passed on to Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones, Jr., Patrick Williams, and Andre Drummond. Caruso has been solid off the bench, contributing 5.6 points, three rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 steals throughout the season, despite just playing 25 minutes on average.

The keys to winning for the Bulls here are to shut down the opposing point guards, make their rainbow shots, and continue hunting for fouls. The Bulls’ 81.5 shooting clip in the free-throw line and 36.8 three-point shooting percentage are all top 10 numbers, so the Bulls should take advantage of these strengths.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets own the 13th-best pace (102.2) and 13th-best assist rating (25.2 per game).

Charlotte’s activity on the offense has been made possible by their creative point guard in LaMelo Ball. Across 22 games since coming back from injury, Ball makes averages of 23.5 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds four three-pointers, and 1.1 steals, and he’s had at least 23 points in eight of the last 10 games that he’s played. Aside from Ball, Charlotte also has skilled point contributors in Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels.

The redeeming factor for the Hornets here is to continue posting up numbers on rebounding and steals. Their 12.1 offensive rebounds and 44.1 are fifth in the league, while their eight steals every night rank as the eighth best in the league. They are also careful in handling the ball, committing just 13.7 turnovers per game. Plumlee, McDaniels, Washington, and Nick Richards should continue dominating the boards while Rozier, Ball, and Dennis Smith Jr. should also capitalize on making deflections and steals.

Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball are questionable heading into this match, while Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out. Despite this roster reduction, Steve Clifford’s squad is capable of making upset wins. This season, the NBA saw the Hornets pulling off wins against the Hawks, Sixers, Lakers, Wizards, and Bucks.

Final Bulls-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The last two games for the Hornets were disastrous double-digit massacres. Their inconsistency on the court just hurts the team and they do not even make up for it on the defensive end. The Bulls have kept their games close in their last 10 matches. Ball and Rozier are capable of exploding any night, but the other players in Charlotte barely step up in scoring buckets for the team. DeRozan and LaVine are too much to handle for the struggling Hornets.

Final Bulls-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5 (-112)