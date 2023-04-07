The Dallas Mavericks (38-42) host the Chicago Bulls (38-42) with play-in tournament implications on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:40pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Mavericks prediction and pick and information on how to watch.

This is the second meeting between these teams. Chicago destroyed Dallas in the first meeting, 144-115, but that was back on Dec. 10, when the Mavericks were without Luka Doncic (strained quadriceps), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (foot). That was also of course prior to the trades of Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Here are the Bulls-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Mavericks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +8 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -8 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Doncic, the league’s second-leading scorer (32.7 PPG), is listed as probable with a thigh injury. But the Mavs will be without several key players, including Kyrie Irving (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle), and Christian Wood (rest), along with the aforementioned Green (rest) and Kleber (hamstring) again for Friday night’s must-win game.

The Mavericks just snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 123-119 win over Sacramento, but they relied heavily on the success from Irving (31 points) and Hardaway (24 points).

Chicago doesn’t have much to play for on paper, aside from playing spoiler. The Bulls are locked into the 10th and final seed in the Eastern Conference and will face Atlanta or Toronto on the road in the play-in tournament.

As a result, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has decided to play it safe with the announcement that DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Patrick Beverley will take a seat for rest purposes. Alex Caruso (foot) is also listed as questionable, while Patrick Williams, Colby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones, and Ayo Dosunmu are candidates to see increased usage in favorable matchups against a completely depleted Mavericks lineup.

Nevertheless, Chicago’s won seven of its last nine road contests and Dallas is 1-5 against the spread in its last six home games.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Despite the key absences of Irving, Hardaway, Wood, Green, and Kleber, the Mavericks have their backs against the wall with their play-in tournament aspirations on the brink of elimination.

In order to secure the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the Mavs must beat Chicago tonight and then beat San Antonio and have Oklahoma City lose to Memphis. Both of those games are set for 3:30 pm ET on Sunday.

Fortunately for Dallas, the Bulls won’t be at full strength either, as they’ve chosen to rest DeRozan, LaVine, and Beverley.

Chicago’s also lost four of its last six games, with each decided by a double-digit margin. In fact, the Bulls’ last nine games have been decided by an average of 18.66 points (22.25 points for the wins; 15.8 points for the losses).

Final Bulls-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Already locked into the 10th seed in its conference and resting its top playmakers, don’t expect Chicago to push the tempo against an injury-ravaged, slow-paced Mavericks team that will now have to rely on big outputs from the likes of Jaden Hardy, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell, and JaVale McGee. I like the under here and for Dallas to cover.

Final Bulls-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -8 (-110)