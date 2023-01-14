The Cleveland Cavaliers put their winning ways to the test on this Saturday as they battle it out with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the Western Conference. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Cavaliers-Timberwolves prediction and pick will be revealed.

After getting bested by the Utah Jazz during the Cavaliers’ five-game road trip, Cleveland will head up north to Minnesota for the final contest away from home after dismantling the Trail Blazers by a score of 119-113. As it stands, the Cavs boast one of the top records out east at 27-16 and are beginning to prove to the NBA community that they are a legitimate contender.

The skies always haven’t been clear when the Timberwolves suit up for play, but Minnesota has made the most of their difficult situation and finds themselves floating around the .500 record mark at 21-22. Most recently, the Wolves have reeled off five wins in their previous six games and seem to be turning a corner at the most perfect of times.

Here are the Cavaliers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Timberwolves Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3 (-108)

Over: 222 (-108)

Under: 222 (-112)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

TV: Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 ET/5:o0 PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

While it has been a combination of things that have driven the Cavaliers to the splendid record that they currently possess, Cleveland is at their best when they dig deep on the defensive side of the floor. Believe it or not, it has been the Cavaliers who yield one of the top defenses in the entire association with a points-against average of only 106.9 points per game. In fact, the next closest team isn’t even within a point of that margin as the Cavs have been putting the clamps down on their prey.

Outside of another dominating performance on defense, there is no question that Cleveland has benefited greatly from the play of Donovan Mitchell. Of course, everyone was aware of what the former Louisville product was capable of during his days in Utah, but it seems that “Spida” has taken his game to even greater heights. The seventh-leading scorer in all of the NBA, Mitchell will once again be the best player on the floor later this evening and if he gets hot from the jump, the Timberwolves could be in serious trouble.

Unfortunately, Mitchell was recently added to the injury report earlier this morning with an illness, so check out his status prior to tip-off before you place your wagers. Even if the Cavs are without Mitchell, Cleveland’s best shot at covering the spread will be up to that tenacious defense. If they can consistently get stops and force turnovers, then success will surely follow.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

After a dreadful six-game-losing skid that started to creep doubt into whether or not the Wolves could stay afloat with Karl Anthony-Towns continuing to be sidelined due to injury. However, Minnesota turned a switch fast and has since fought their way back into one of the four play-in spots at the halfway mark of the season.

While the Timberwolves’ successful turnaround has been impressive, to say the least, the biggest component in Minnesota’s winning ways has been because of their willingness to be productive on both sides of the floor. If Minnesota is going to cover the spread at home tonight, it will be vital for them to shoot lights out as they did in the victory over the Suns. Scoring 121 points on 52% shooting against Phoenix, the Wolves are starting to feel it with their shot.

In addition, the Wolves did a lot of good things defensively in the triumphant win including forcing 19 Suns turnovers, but they still ended up shooting 60% from beyond the arc. Alas, this cannot happen against a Cavs team that is respectable from deep and has connected on 36% of their three-point attempts. Simply put, Minnesota can’t afford to get lazy even if Donovan Mitchell ends up not being available.

Final Cavaliers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This game should be hotly contested all night long, but with a slightly above-average 21-19 record against the spread, expect the Cavaliers to tame the Timberwolves out on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -3 (-112)