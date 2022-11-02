NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Boston Celtics (4-2) travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Boston is 4-2 coming off a resounding victory over Washington. The Celtics are just 3-3 against the spread (ATS) after covering 55% of games last season. Half of Boston’s games have gone under – mirroring last year’s 51% under rate.

Cleveland has won five straight games after dropping the season opener – most recently defeating New York. The Cavaliers have been just as good against the spread, going 5-1 so far after covering 54% of games last year. Four of their six games have gone over – a flip from last year’s 56% under rate.

The teams have split their last four matchups with Boston taking two of three last year and Cleveland stealing the first game last week. Last year, Boston won by six and 10-point margins. Cleveland won last year by two and then last week by nine. All three games went under tonight’s 220-point total, although their one matchup this year totaled 255.

Here are the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Cavaliers Odds

Boston Celtics: -2 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston has been solid in their Eastern Conference title defense. Despite losing two of their last three games, the Celtics still sit at third in the East. The Celtics post an elite offense (second in adjusted offensive efficiency) but their defense has largely held them back in the early portion of the season (22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency). Boston has also been crushed on the glass – where they have a bottom-five rebound differential. Tonight’s two-point spread is by far their lowest of the season thanks to Cleveland beating them in Boston last week.

Despite reigning Defensive Player of the Year patrolling the perimeter, the Celtics were torched by the Cavaliers’ backcourt in their last meeting. Both of Cleveland’s starting guards scored 41 points in the overtime win – something that has to change this time around if Boston wants to cover. The Celtics responded well against the Wizards, however, holding the Washington backcourt to 15 points on 5-23 shooting. Boston proved their defensive prowess in last year’s Finals run but their struggles on that end of the floor are something to keep in mind when making a Celtics-Cavaliers prediction.

Offensively, the Celtics have been as-advertised this year. Boston is a deep team full of capable shot-makers but their offense lives and dies through their talented wings. Jayson Tatum (30.8 PPG) and Jaylen Brown (25.3 PPG) are one of the most potent one-two punches in the league. The two were excellent in last week’s meeting with Cleveland with both scoring 32 points in the effort. Boston will surely count on an improved defensive effort in tonight’s matchup but for bettors, it’s reassuring that Tatum and Brown can go toe-to-toe in the event of a shootout.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland has been perhaps the breakout story of the NBA in the early portion of the season. The Cavaliers have been elite in nearly every facet of the game thus far. They’re fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency, second in adjusted defensive efficiency, and sport the second-highest rebound differential. Cleveland has struggled to take care of the ball consistently though, turning the ball over the 10th most times in the league. This showed in their lone loss where they turned the ball over 17 times in the loss to Toronto.

While the Cavs did turn the ball over 16 times in their last meeting with the Celtics, a heroic two-man performance from their backcourt ensured the victory. Both Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the game. While Mitchell has been piecing together performances like this all season long, it was LeVert’s best game in a Cleveland uniform. LeVert scored the Cavaliers’ final 11 points in the victory as Boston could do nothing to slow the talented scorer down. A potential return from starting point guard Darius Garland (eye injury) could push LeVert back to the bench – however that would only bolster Cleveland’s chances of covering as home underdogs tonight.

Despite the strong play from their guards, the Cavs’ biggest advantage tonight will come in the frontcourt. Cleveland’s twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchor one of the best defenses in the NBA. The two combine for 17.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game and given Boston’s weak front line, should be in for strong performances. Their ability to protect the rim and force Tatum and Brown into outside shots could be a major factor in tonight’s spread.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Vegas is daring the public to pick the home underdogs and I’d say we’re smarter than that but, alas, we are not. Getting two as the home team is too juicy to pass up in what projects to be a tight matchup.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +2 (-110)