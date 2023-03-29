Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Clippers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +4 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -4 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally SoCal, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (fifth in the West)

ATS Record: 38-38 (50%)

Over Record: 35-41 (46%)

Los Angeles enters tonight’s game having alternated wins and losses across their last six games. While they can’t rise any higher than the fourth, the difference in having home-court advantage in the first round could give them a huge incentive to win tonight. They now get the first of two consecutive road matchups with a red-hot Memphis team. LA previously came out ahead when they matched up with Memphis thanks to a 135-129 home win earlier this month. The Clippers got huge nights from their star forwards in the win with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combining for 76 points.

If the Clippers are going to cover as slight underdogs tonight they are going to need someone to step up on the offensive end. Los Angeles struggled to score all season, averaging 113 PPG – 22nd in the league. Things only get tougher going forward with Paul George out for the foreseeable future. The Clippers would be wise to rely on the three-ball tonight considering they rank fourth in three-point percentage and 10th in threes per game. That lines up well with Memphis’ defensive weaknesses as the Grizzlies allow the eighth-most threes per game. Additionally, the Clippers need to cut down on the turnovers are they rank in the bottom half of the league in turnover rate and they gave the ball away 17 times in their prior matchup with Memphis.

With no Paul George, the Clippers will need Kawhi Leonard to continue his incredible play of late. After bouncing in and out of the lineup to begin the year, Leonard has exploded in the second half of the season. He averaged 25.8 PPG on 54% shooting while chipping in 7.1 RPG during the month of March. After dropping 34 on the Grizzlies earlier this month, look for Leonard to output another stellar outing tonight.

The X-factor for the Clippers is guard Bones Hyland. The 22-year-old was a surprise deadline addition but played sparingly for the Clippers prior to Paul George’s injury. He’s seen a huge uptick in minutes since then and has scored 16, 18. and 13 in his last three games. Hyland averaged 7.3 APG over that span as he gives the Clippers some much-needed playmaking.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 9-1 (second in the West)

ATS Record: 35-38-2 (48%)

Over Record: 33-40-2 (45%)

Memphis righted the ship following a rough stretch where they fell out of the No. 2 spot in the West. The Grizzlies have responded well, winning 10 of their last 11 and putting three games between them and the third-place Kings. While they are unlikely to catch the first-place Nuggets, Memphis should still be motivated to win tonight as they carry their momentum into the playoffs.

If the Grizzlies are going to cover against a rock-solid Clippers team, they’re going to need to get their act together on the glass. Memphis once ranked as one of the best rebounding teams in the league but injuries to Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke have crippled them down low. Their rebounding woes were fully realized in their earlier loss to the Grizzlies when they lost the rebounding battle 53-26. Otherwise, there isn’t much to nitpick with the Grizzlies. Memphis ranks in the top 10 in both scoring and points allowed as they dominate the paint on both ends. The Grizzlies average the most points in the paint per game while giving up with fifth-fewest.

Easily the biggest difference between this Grizzlies roster and the one that lost to the Clippers earlier this month is Ja Morant. Morant was suspended for the first meeting but has since returned. While he didn’t play in last night’s win over the Magic, Morant has looked strong in limited action since returning. Despite not eclipsing 30 minutes in any of his last three games, he’s averaged 20.7 PPG. His production should creep back to his season averages of 26.8 PPG and 8.1 APG as his minutes rise.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

While the Clippers got the best of the Grizzlies when they met earlier this month I like Memphis to get revenge and continue their stellar play of late.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -4 (-110)