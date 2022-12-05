By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Clippers-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has been middling this season, going 13-11 this season, good for seventh in the Western Conference. Tyronn Lue’s squad is in the midst of a two-game losing streak, immediately following a two-game winning streak. Lue is in his third season at the helm, surpassing 40 wins in both of the previous seasons.

Charlotte has struggled to a 7-16 record, falling to 13th place in the Eastern Conference. An eight-game losing streak to end October and begin November has left this team a huge hole to dig themselves out of. Head coach Steve Clifford has a tough task ahead in his first season with Charlotte.

Here are the Clippers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Hornets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -4 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets: +4 (-108)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Paul George, who did not play in Saturday’s game with a knee injury, seems to have dodged anything too serious, and is considered day-to-day. George leads the team with 23.6 points and 1.6 steals per game. Ivica Zubac is the lone Clipper to average a double-double, putting up 10.8 points and an impressive 11.6 rebounds per game. Charlotte has allowed the third most rebounds per game this season. George has also been solid on the boards, ranking second with 6.0 per game. Los Angeles ranks 13th in the league, averaging 43.3 rebounds as a team. John Wall, who has adjusted to his new role off the bench, leads the team with 5.3 assists per game, also averaging 12.8 points. Zubac leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game, which is a concern for Charlotte. Charlotte has 7.2 shots blocked per game, the most in the league. Zubac’s defensive presence could stifle Charlotte quickly.

Los Angeles has the league’s worst offense at 106.7 points per game. The winning record is owed almost entirely to the team’s defensive abilities, surrendering 108.5 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte has missed LaMelo Ball, who has played in just three games this season due to various injuries. Terry Rozier has stepped up in Ball’s absence, averaging 21.2 points per game to lead the team. Rozier and Dennis Smith, Jr., who is also out indefinitely, have dished out 5.7 assists each. Mason Plumlee has been the team’s best rebounder, pulling in 9.0 rebounds while scoring 9.4 points per game. Los Angeles has limited opponent rebounding well, but Plumlee is a huge presence in the paint. Kelly Oubre, Jr. is on pace for a career year, averaging 19.8 points to rank second on the team. Across a full season, the scoring output would set a career-high for the veteran forward. PJ Washington is averaging 15.4 points per game, while Jalen McDaniels has put 10.2 points per game, rounding out the four healthy Hornets averaging double-digit points.

Charlotte ranks 27th in the league with 109.0 points per game. Defense has been a bit better for the Hornets, ranking 19th with 115.0 points allowed per game.

Final Clippers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Two bad offenses should mean a low-scoring affair. Charlotte’s injuries are catching up to them this season.

Final Clippers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -4 (-112), under 216.5 (-110)