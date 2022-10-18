NBA Odds: Golden State Warriors 2022-23 season win total prediction

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to run it back as NBA champions in 2022-23 after a thrilling run through the playoff gauntlet last season. Before they can make their push for the 2023 NBA Finals, they’ll need to get the job done in the regular season. After posting a regular-season record of 53-29, the Warriors earned the third seed in the Western Conference last year. They’ll be looking to improve upon that and grab one of the top two seeds in the West this season. With the season set to get underway Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors regular-season win total is set at an over/under of 52.5 wins on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors regular season wins odds

OVER 52.5 Wins: +100

UNDER 52.5 Wins: -120

With a regular-season win total projection of 52.5 wins, the Warriors enter the year with the second-highest win total in the league, though they’re tied with a handful of contenders. The leader of the field is the Boston Celtics, who have a projected win total of 53.5 wins. They’re followed by the Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns, all of whom are projected at 52.5 wins. The Brooklyn Nets come in next at 51.5.

The Warriors enter the year with better odds to finish the season with fewer than 53 wins (-120) compared to more (+100). It’s somewhat surprising given the amount of star talent on the Warriors’ roster, and while they did lose some important players in the offseason with the likes of Gary Payton II joining the Trail Blazers, Otto Porter departing for Toronto, Juan Toscano Anderson heading to the Lakers, and Damion Lee landing with the Suns, they’re still a more-than-formidable force.

The Warriors made some quality additions during the offseason, too, and have some young players who could be on the verge of taking a big step this year. With Donte DiVincenzo joining the squad, the Warriors added some important depth to the backcourt. They could reasonably expect some key contributions from the likes of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman, too.

The Warriors reached 53 wins last season despite battling through myriad injuries throughout the regular season. The team is much healthier this year than they were in 2021-22. Klay Thompson will still be on some form of minutes restriction to start the year, but it will be far looser than last season, when he didn’t even feature in a game unti January. A full year of Thompson could certainly help the Warriors up their win total. Additionally, Stephen Curry will hopefully be able to pass the 70-game threshold for the first time since 2016-17, while Draymond Green will hope to log more than the 46 appearances he was limited to last season.

Under head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors have gone over the 53.5 win total mark in six of his eight seasons. The only years they missed the mark were the COVID-shortened 2020-21 NBA season, and the year prior when they mustered up just 15 wins during an injury-riddled season. Other than those flukey campaigns, the Warriors have won at least 57 games in the regular season in all but one year (last season’s 53 wins).

While there’s plenty of reason to believe the Warriors can cruise past that win total, the team may not be as aggressive during the regular season. The team knows what they’re capable of doing in the playoffs, and if keeping their core healthy means sacrificing a few games during the regular season, that’s a tradeoff the Warriors will almost certainly be willing to take. The team also took a step backward defensively with the loss of Porter Jr. and Payton, both of whom were among their premier perimeter defenders.

In addition to those points, one must also take into account the current situation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. How that plays out remains to be seen, but it could certainly have an impact on how the team performs out of the gate.

The Pick

There are solid arguments on both sides of the Golden StateWarriors over/under of 52.5 wins, but we’re going to back the Warriors to trump the 53-win threshold, especially at plus-odds (+100), courtesy of FanDuel.