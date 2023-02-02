The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Grizzlies- Cavaliers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Memphis is rolling, going 32-19 this season, ranking in second place in the Western Conference. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has improved his team over his four seasons at the helm. Memphis lost by 10 to Portland in their last game. A streaky couple of months have put Memphis in a strong position for the playoffs.

Cleveland has gone 31-22 this season, although a recent 3-3 record has put them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs have built on their momentum from a dominant offseason and are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs. J.B. Bickerstaff has enjoyed his best run as a head coach in Cleveland.

Here are the Grizzlies-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Cavaliers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +6 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, leading the team with 27.4 points and 8.3 assists per game. Desmond Bane ranks second with 21.4 points per game, shooting 41.8 percent from behind the arc. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has shot 50.1 percent from the field, including 36.3 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking third with 16.5 points per game. Jackson, Jr. leads the team with 3.3 blocks per game. Despite poor shooting numbers, Dillon Brooks has averaged 15.4 points per game. Steven Adams has been a menace in the paint, pulling in 11.5 rebounds per game to lead the team, but will miss about a month. Memphis ranks second in the league with 48.4 rebounds per game. While Cleveland ranks in the bottom half of the league in rebounding, they have allowed the second-fewest to their opponents.

Memphis has also excelled in blocking shots, ranking second by averaging 6.0 blocks per game. Offense has been a strong suit for the Grizzlies, ranking eighth by averaging 116.6 points per game. Memphis’ defense has been great of late, ranking 10th by allowing 112.5 points per game.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Mitchell has proved himself worth the haul that Cleveland surrendered, leading the team with 27.6 points and 1.5 steals while adding 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Darius Garland, whom the team managed to keep through the Mitchell sweepstakes, is second with 21.8 points and leads the team with 8.1 assists per game. Evan Mobley has built off his strong rookie season to average 15.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Mobley leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game. Jarrett Allen rounds out the Cavs’ four All-Star-caliber players, leading the team with 9.7 rebounds, adding 14.0 points per game, narrowly missing a double-double. Caris LeVert 37.4 percent from behind the arc, averaging 12.5 points per game, the fifth and final Cav in double-digits.

Cleveland has shot 48.4 percent from the field, which ranks sixth in the league. From behind the arc, Cleveland has shot 36.5 percent, which ranks 12th. Cleveland’s offense has put up 111.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league. The defense has been stifling, holding opponents to 106.8 points per game, which leads the league.

Final Grizzlies-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Memphis’ injuries will be their downfall in this one. Their streaky ways will continue.

Final Grizzlies-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -6 (-110), under 224 (-110)