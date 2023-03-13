The Memphis Grizzlies (40-26) visit the Dallas Mavericks (34-34) on Monday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Memphis has won two straight games and sits in third place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies covered 48% of their games while 56% went under the projected point total. Dallas has lost two straight and dropped to eighth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks covered 37% of their game while 55% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the division foes. They’ve split the series 1-1 thus far with Memphis winning the most recent matchup on Saturday, 112-108.

Here are the Grizzlies-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Mavericks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-108)

Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

TV: ESPN, Bally Southeast, Bally Southwest

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has had a rough stretch of games but looks to have finally righted the ship with back-to-back wins. Memphis features a solid offense that ranks 11th with 115.8 PPG. They excel on the fast break and in the paint, ranking second and first, respectively. They are one of the strongest offensive-rebounding teams in the league thanks to their 27% offensive rebound rate – the fifth-highest mark in the NBA. Memphis really makes their mark on the defensive end where they allow the fifth-fewest points per game. The Grizzlies are especially stingy inside the arc where they hold opponents to the second-lowest two-point field goal percentage. That is largely thanks to their strong rim protection as the Grizzlies average the third-most blocks per game. They’re similarly strong at forcing runners thanks to the fourth-highest steal rate in the NBA.

Memphis will once again be without star point guard Ja Morant. In his absence, the Grizzlies have switched to a much more balanced offensive attack with three players averaging more than 18 points per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the team in scoring in the last four games, averaging 21.3 PPG in addition to 7.3 RPG and 1.8 blocks per game. The Defensive Player of the Year front-runner has really stepped up on the offensive end with 1.8 threes per game and seven made free throws per game. Although he was held to just 14 points in their win over Dallas, JJJ had previously scored 20+ in three straight games.

Alongside Jackson, wing Desmond Bane has been incredibly productive of late. With Morant out, Bane has averaged 20.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 6.3 APG. He has shot 46% during that span in addition to nailing 2.0 threes per game. He’s been just as strong as a scorer for the season but his playmaking has really seen a leap since Ja’s absence.

The X-factor for the Grizzlies is point guard Tyus Jones. Jones has been one of the best bench players in the league this season but is now thriving as the starter. Over his last four games, Jones averaged 18.5 PPG and 9.0 APG. He’s been a menace on the defensive end, averaging 2.3 steals per game. Additionally, Jones has been highly efficient on offense with a 48% field goal percentage and 42% three-point percentage.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas continues to struggle since the Kyrie Irving trade and they now find themselves in eighth place in the West. They’ve gone just 5-6 since Kyrie arrived – including 3-6 with Kyrie and Luka in the lineup. That being said, the Mavericks remain a dangerous offensive team as their 120.6 PPG ranks sixth since the All-Star break. While the Grizzlies are a strong defensive team, they can certainly be scored upon – especially from three where they allow the eighth-most threes per game

The Mavericks will be without Luka tonight and Kyrie is listed as questionable. With those guys banged up, Dallas will need a big night from Tim Hardaway Jr. tonight if they want to cover as home underdogs. Hardaway has been stellar since the All-Star break, averaging 18.5 PPG on 53% shooting. He has been especially potent from beyond the arc where he’s averaged 4.8 threes per game on a ridiculous 58% shooting. He is coming off a strong performance in their weekend loss to the Grizzlies when he scored 23 points and drained four threes. With multiple threes in each of his last 14 games, Hardaway has a chance to set his season-high for points by serving as a primary option tonight.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

With Luka out and Kyrie questionable, I’ll ride with the Grizzlies considering they just took down the Mavericks at full strength.

Final Grizzlies-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -1.5 (-108)