By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick.

Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies cover at a 48% rate while 53% of their games have gone under the projected point total. Toronto has won two of their last three but resides in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors cover at a 50% rate while 56% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two games between the teams this season. Last year, the team’s split the series 1-1 with each team picking up a road win.

Here are the Grizzlies-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Raptors Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: +3 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-112)

Under: 228.5 (-108)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis finds itself in a peculiar position heading into tonight’s game. The Grizzlies are near the top of the Western Conference despite numerous injuries in their starting lineup. They’ve had their entire starting five healthy for less than a week now but have gone 1-2 with everyone back. Both losses came in blowout fashion, including an embarrassing Christmas Day loss to the Warriors. That being said, there is no way Memphis is worse with everyone back healthy. Some growing pains could certainly be expected and it is only a matter of time before they start to roll.

The only consolation for their recent losses is the excellence of Ja Morant. Morant has been incredible all season, but his play over the last two games should give Memphis confidence tonight as road favorites. Morant scored 36 points on Christmas and then followed it up with a 34-point outing against the Suns. That’s just another day at the office for Morant. He’s averaging 27.1 PPG and 7.8 APG this season as the clear leader of the West’s third-best team. The 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best guards in the NBA and his presence alone gives the Grizzlies a great chance to cover tonight. Toronto has a stout defense, but the one area they can be exploited is on the perimeter. The Raptors gave up 20+ points to three LA guards in their last game – setting Morant up for a monster night.

If the Grizzlies want to cover, they’re going to need one of Desmond Bane or Dillon Brooks to snap out of their cold streaks. While Brooks hasn’t missed time due to injury, he has struggled mightily in recent games. Memphis’ third-leading scorer has averaged just 10 PPG in their last two games and shot 2-7 from beyond the arc. Bane has played just 25 minutes per game in his three games since returning from injury and is averaging 13.3 PPG during that span. The sharpshooter has gone just 2-19 from beyond the arc since his return – a far cry from his season average of 40% from three. Bane still holds a 22.4 PPG average thanks to his blazing-hot start to the season, but he’ll need to get back on track if Memphis has any hope of covering tonight.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has been one of the more surprising teams in the league this season – but not in a good way. Last season’s fifth seed sits has cratered down to 11th place thus far behind a brutal offense. The Raptors average just 111.4 points per game – 23rd in the league. With Memphis averaging the 10th-most points in the league, Toronto will need to figure their offense out tonight if they want to cover as home underdogs.

While the team as a whole has struggled offensively, forward Pascal Siakam hasn’t had any issues on that end. Siakam finds himself in the midst of a breakout year, averaging 26.6 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 6.8 APG. The versatile forward has been incredibly efficient as well, shooting 49% from the field. Siakam has shown the ability to single-handily carry his team to victory and is been red-hot coming into tonight’s matchup. Over his last four games, Siakam has averaged 38 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s been the catalyst behind Toronto’s success this season as the recent of his team has largely struggled on the offensive end. Memphis has a strong defense but will likely have no answer for his combination of size and skill.

Final Grizzlies-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Memphis is one of the most confusing teams in the league right now but until they figure things out, it’s impossible to bet on them. Play the home underdogs but don’t blow the bank.

Final Grizzlies-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +3 (-110)