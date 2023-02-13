The NBA will be providing 11 exciting basketball games on this Monday after the Super Bowl, and one of the early games is a fixture between the Charlotte Hornets (15-43) and Atlanta Hawks (29-28) at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Hornets seek to end their seven-game losing skid. A win for the Hornets on home soil would be a delight to the Hornets faithful, who have suffered through a painful season.

The Hawks have earned two wins in a row and four in their last six. Nate McMillan will be riding Trae Young and Dejounte Murray’s coattails, who have been posting All-Star numbers but were snubbed in this year’s All-Star event in Utah.

Here are the Hawks-HornetsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Hornets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -5 (-108)

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-112)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

TV: Bally Sports SE – Charlotte, Bally Sports SE – Atlanta, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Hawks are 29-28 this season. They are ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference ladder and second in the Southeast Division. They trail East leaders Boston by 12 games. Nate McMillan’s squad puts them in a potential play-in spot. They will try to keep the short winning streak going with a victory over the Hornets, which would give them their third win in a row and fifth win in their last seven contests.

With 116.3 points per game on offense, Atlanta places eighth in the league. Despite their productive offensive output, their defensive metrics do not hold up well, as they give up 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

While the Hawks boast the likes of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin, and Aaron Holiday, Atlanta is just making 10.6 3-pointers per game (fifth-worst in the league), resulting in a 34.8% 3-point percentage (22nd-ranked). The Hawks make up for it by settling on 2-point field goals, taking 66.8% of 2-pointers which makes up for 75.8% of the team’s baskets. The Hawks make 44 field goals per game (second in the league) on 91.9 field goal attempts (fourth). They are also ranked fourth in free-throw percentage at 81.4% and grab 44 rebounds per contest (12th).

The departures of Frank Kaminsky and Justin Holiday will disrupt Atlanta’s bench depth, but recent acquisitions Saddiq Bey, Garrison Mathews, and Bruno Fernando will compensate by providing additional scoring, hustle, and floor stretching in offensive setups. Bey was stellar in this campaign for Detroit, posting 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest. It’s unclear if Bey will make his Hawks debut Monday night after the four-team Gary Payton II trade he was involved in finally got pushed through, but he is available to play.

Young will probably play despite some shoulder soreness. Bogdanovic and Collins are questionable heading into this fixture, while Tyrese Martin and Donovan Williams are out due to their G League assignments.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets have a 15-43 record this season. Steve Clifford’s squad is dead last in both the Eastern Conference and Southeast Division. Charlotte’s tanking project will continue as they try to make way for possible future draftee Victor Wembanyama.

Despite their poor performance this season, Charlotte still makes up for some efforts in some statistical categories. The Hornets’ high-octane, fast-paced style results in them ranking second in field goal attempts at 92.3, sixth in offensive rebounds at 11.9, seventh in total rebounds at 44.9, sixth in steals at 8.1, and eighth in turnovers committed at just 13.7. These are diamond stats in the rough as Charlotte is just 25th in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (118.7).

The Hornets struggled over the past week and enter this contest with a seven-game losing streak. They will try to snap their streak with a win at home. Clifford will have to win this one without Kelly Oubre Jr., who is still recovering from his hand injury, and Cody Martin, who has a knee problem. Miles Bridges remains as the Hornets’ long-term absentee, while James Bouknight and Theo Maledon are on their G League assignments. Kai Jones and new acquisition Svi Mykhailiuk are doubtful heading into this match. The Hornets will also be without the services of Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, who were recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

The Hornets will have to rely on LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier to jumpstart their flashy offense. Ball has been posting All-Star numbers despite playing just 31 matches, providing 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.8 triples per contest. Rozier puts up 21.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per night, while Gordon Hayward is averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Final Hawks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hornets’ losing streak will soon come to an end, but a banged-up squad without the defensive matrices provided by Plumlee and McDaniels is just going to hurt them. Atlanta has been the more impressive team this season and will look to cover this spread with another stellar performance from either Young or Murray.

Final Hawks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -5 (-110), Under 240 (-110)