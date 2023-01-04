By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Atlanta Hawks traveled West and the Sacramento Kings are next on the road trip. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Hawks are going through a rough transition to the new year. They have lost four straight games and have seen their record fall below .500 to (17-20). Atlanta lost a nail-biter against the Golden State Warriors 143-141 in double-overtime Monday night. They couldn’t overcome Klay Thompson’s 54 points as that will go down as a Game of the Year nominee. ATL looks to bounce back against the surging Kings.

Sacramento is now (20-16) on the season and are coming off a wild finish themselves in Utah. The Kings won 117-115 and needed every single second of the game to win. Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen drained what would have been a game-tying shot as time expired but needed about a tenth of a second longer. The Kings got their first win of 2023 and are on a back-to-back against a good Hawks squad.

Here are the Hawks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Kings Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-114)

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-106)

Over: 245 (-110)

Under: 245 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks will be without Clint Capela once again tonight as he continues to deal with a calf injury. Onyeka Okongwu has been starting in his place and is doing a solid job of it. He’s scored 10+ in four of his last five starts and is coming off a 16/12/1 outing in the loss to the Warriors. The former USC product is shooting 62% from the floor which is 10th in the NBA. The Hawks are 9th in rebounding and 11th in scoring at 115.2 points per game.

Trae Young is averaging 27.5 points per game and right at 10 assists as well. Ice Trae is 2nd in the NBA in assists per game behind Tyrese Haliburton (10.1). Dejounte Murray is second on the team averaging 20.6 points with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists to go along with it. That duo combined for 55 points in the loss while John Collins also put up 25 points. They should be able to cover this spread if those three are on their game.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are playing very well this season and being at full strength has been a huge part of it. The team doesn’t have any injured players and as you can see, the core is finally starting to win games. Six players average double figures in scoring with De’Aaron Fox leading the way averaging 23.8 points. Domantas Sabonis is second on the team with 18.7 points per game and a massive 12.4 rebounds. He leads the league in rebounding and is 8th in FG% at 62.5%.

Rookie forward Keegan Murray was awarded Rookie of the Month in the Western Conference. During the month of December, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. The rookie was a big part of their rise to the top of the conference and is finding his place in this league.

The Kings are 2nd in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics in scoring at 117.9 points per game. Expect them to score a ton of points against the Hawks who are 22nd in opposing points per game allowing 116.2.

Final Hawks-Kings Prediction & Pick

This game is expected to be close and the Kings should keep the momentum going with a win.

Final Hawks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1 (-106)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Kings

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT