By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Atlanta Hawks (17-19) visit the Golden State Warriors (19-18) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Warriors prediction and pick, plus give information on how to watch this game.

Atlanta has lost three in a row to drop them to ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have covered 40% of their games while 58% of their games have gone over. Golden State has won four straight games to bump them up to ninth in the Western Conference. The Warriors have covered 47% of their games while 56% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. Last season they split the series 1-1, with each team taking a double-digit home victory.

Here are the Hawks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Warriors Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta finds itself in a bit of a rough patch after going just 5-9 in the month of December. The Hawks lost four of their last five games to close out the year and were most recently beaten on their home floor by a horrendous Lakers team. To make matters worse, the team has been riddled with off-the-court drama involving head coach Nate McMillan. That being said, the Hawks are still firmly in the postseason picture and have the roster composition to turn things around. They have a great chance to cover against an injured-riddled Warriors team thanks to their incredible guard play.

Despite their inconsistency, Atlanta remains a nightly threat to cover thanks to their backcourt. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray comprise one of the most talented guard combinations in the league — at least offensively. Young leads the team in both scoring (27.4 PPG) and assists (9.9 APG) despite poor shooting numbers of 41.5% from the field and 31% from 3-point range. Murray is right behind him as he ranks second on the team in scoring (20.5 PPG) and assists (6.3 APG). He has been much more efficient as well, shooting a solid 44.7% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. Golden State is vulnerable on defense as they allow the fifth-most points per game in the league. With no notable perimeter defenders to contain them, both Young and Murray should fare well, which drastically improves their chances of covering.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State has responded incredibly well to Steph Curry’s injury, as the team has rallied behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson to win five of eight games without their star. They have a good chance to make that six of nine against a free-falling Hawks team. Despite holding the best home record in the NBA at 16-2, Golden State is just 1.5-point favorites. With Poole and Thompson playing so well and the Hawks being so poor defensively, the Warriors have a great chance to cover.

To say that Jordan Poole has stepped up in the absence of Steph Curry would be an understatement. Poole has essentially replicated Curry’s production. In the eight games since Curry went out, Poole has averaged 29.3 points while shooting 46% from the field. While he has not been very efficient from deep (30% from 3-point land), his 9.5 3-point attempts do more than enough to keep opposing defenses honest. He’s very streaky from 3-point range, but when he’s on, he’s on. The Warriors are 4-1 when Poole sinks at least five triples and have won four in a row when that happens. Coming off a 41-point performance in which he sank five treys against Portland, Poole carries a ton of momentum into Monday’s affair.

While Poole has received most of the media buzz, fellow guard Klay Thompson has been just as crucial to the team’s success without Curry. Since Curry’s injury, Thompson has upped his scoring average to 20.7 points and has made nearly four 3-pointers per game during that stretch. While he has continued to struggle with his efficiency (just 39% from the floor), Thompson is finally starting to look like his former self. He scored 24, 29, and 31 points across their last three games — all Golden State wins. Atlanta is stellar at defending opposing 3-pointers, which is obviously Klay’s forte. That being said, he made 12-of-27 triples over the last two games and will likely come out firing early and often Monday.

Final Hawks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

With Golden State continuing to dominate at home, I like them to cover what is essentially a pick ’em tonight against a struggling Atlanta team.

Final Hawks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -1.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks-Warriors

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10 p.m. ET