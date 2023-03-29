The Miami Heat do battle with the New York Knicks in an important Eastern Conference matchup. Take a look at our NBA odds series as we hand out a Heat-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Heat are sitting just a half game back of the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. If the Heat win this game and the Nets lose their game, Miami will be out of the play-in tournament. The Heat are 5-5 in their last ten games, but have lost their last two. Last time out, Miami lost in Toronto by 14 points. Tyler Herro dropped 33 points while Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler sat out vs. Toronto, but he is probable to return to the lineup Wednesday night.

The Knicks are comfortably in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are 4.5 games behind the fourth place Cleveland Cavaliers. However, they are just 2.5 games ahead of the Nets. New York has won just four of their last ten games, but they were able to get the win Monday night against the Rockets. Immanuel Quickley had 40 points as he replaced an injured Jalen Brunson in the linuep.

These two teams will be playing their final game of the season against each other. In the previous three, the Knicks have won two games by two points. The Heat took home the victory in the latest game by seven points.

Here are the Heat-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Miami Heat: +4.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Knicks

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MSG Network

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami will have Jimmy Butler back for this game. When he is in the lineup the Heat are a better team offensively. Miami does not score a lot of points on the season, but they do score more when Butler is on the court. In two of the three games against New York this season, Butler has scored over 30 points. If he can put up another good game like that, the Heat will have a good chance at winning this game.

The Heat are the second best team in the NBA defensively. They allow just 109.9 points per game and are just one of two teams to allow less than 110. However, they have given up 122 points and 120 points in a game against New York this season. Miami needs to pick up the defensive pressure and get back to their early ways if they want to keep this game close. When the Heat allow less than 110 points in a game this season, they have a record of 26-10. They have a losing record when allowing more than that. Miami will put themselves in the best position to win this game if they stay strong on the defensive side of the court.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York is second in the NBA in rebounding. Since they do not shoot the ball to well, they need to crash the boards and win the rebounding battle. When the Knicks grab 40 or more rebounds, they have a record of 40-25. Now, it is not a direct correlation to winning, but it is an important part of it.

The Knicks need to play through Julius Randle. When Randle scores 25 or more points, the Knicks have a record of 25-12. Randle averages 25.4 points this season, so it is not terribly hard for him to accomplish. In the one game New York lost to Miami this season, Randle scored only 15 points. If the Randle can score 25 points in this game, he will lead the Knicks to victory.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks will possibly be without Jalen Brunson in this game, and that is a huge hit. You can not expect Immanuel Quickley to have another 40 point game. The Heat, with Jimmy Butler, will keep this game close.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Heat +4.5 (-110), Over 224 (-110)