By Chris Spiering

The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat for an interconference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Nuggets prediction and pick!

The last game of the 2022 year for the Nuggets is against an unfamiliar opponent. The Heat have won their last two games and are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. They are back above .500 with an (18-17) record and hope to keep it that way. The former No. 1 team in the East last season is off to a rough start this year and really needs the offense to pick up the pace. Once that happens, the Heat will be back to being a dominant club. The Nuggets are (22-12) and are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the top seed in Western Conference. They are coming off a rough loss to the Sacramento Kings after blowing a late 4th quarter lead.

Here are the Heat-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Nuggets Odds

Miami Heat: +4 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-112)

Under: 223.5 (-108)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are hoping to end 2022 strong. It’s almost a brand new year and that could help with the momentum. All five of the starters played well in the win over the Lakers and that is a good sign. Jimmy Buckets ended with 27 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Those two need to be at the top of their game for the rest of the season. Adebayo can be one of the best-scoring big men in the game but needs to keep the confidence going and the last game should help.

Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Caleb Martin are all probable for tonight’s game. Vincent has been huge stepping-in for Kyle Lowry’s absence averaging 11.5 points in his last 10 games. Tyler Herro has been inserted into the starting lineup as he has been on a scoring tear lately. Since scoring 41 against the Rockets a few weeks back, he has scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games. If Herro keeps up his hot streak then the Heat have a chance to be in this game late.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are the favorite at home. They blew an 11-point 4th quarter lead against the Kings last time out and if they hadn’t done that, they would be in the sole lead for first in the conference. You know the Nuggets are going to come out firing this time out. Jeff Green is the only one who is out tonight. Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown, and Aaron Gordon are all questionable but should suit up. A fully healthy Nuggets roster has proved to be one of the best in the West.

Jokic scored 40 points in the loss to the Kings while Bones Hyland scored 20. That was Hyland’s fist start of the season and he’s been averaging 13 per game. Murray didn’t play in that one so they hope that his return can put them back in the win column. Murray is averaging 18.3 points per game with 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds on the year.

Final Heat-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This is expected to be a close game. Adebayo and Jokic going at it all night long will be fun to watch. The Nuggets are too good to lose this at home as they are (12-3) in the Mile High.

