The Charlotte Hornets (13-35) visit the Phoenix Suns (24-24) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Charlotte has won two of their last three games yet remains in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets covered 40% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Phoenix has won three straight to bump them back into eighth place in the Western Conference. The Suns covered 52% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams.

Here are the Hornets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Suns Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +6 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -6 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Suns

TV: Bally Southeast, Bally Arizona

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Despite being at the bottom of the league, the Hornets have won two of their last three games and thus have a great chance to cover against a Phoenix team that is hanging on for dear life. Charlotte features a frisky offense that has eclipsed 120 points in four of their last six games. While they rank just 25th in scoring for the season (112.4 PPG), the Hornets rank in the top 10 in points in the paint and fast-break scoring. They do a good job sharing the ball and limiting turnovers, ranking seventh in assist to turnover ratio. However, their biggest strength comes on the glass as Charlotte ranks fifth in rebounding (53.5 RPG).

Offensively, the Hornets are led by standout guard LaMelo Ball. Ball has been solid all season, averaging 23.5 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 5.2 RPG. That being said, he missed last night’s games and is truly up in the air tonight. However, the Hornets still have a great chance to cover thanks to the play of Terry Rozier. With Ball banged up in recent games, Rozier has thrived as the No. 1 option. He’s averaged 27.7 PPG across their last three games while making four threes per game. Rozier has quietly had himself a very nice season overall, averaging 21.4 PPG and 5.2 APG. Having hit multiple threes in 10 of his last 11 games, expect Rozier to come out firing again tonight.

Regardless of Ball’s status, big man Mason Plumlee is the biggest X-factor in whether or not the Hornets cover tonight. Plumlee has been a strong contributor all season long, averaging 12 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 3.6 APG. The skilled big man is highly efficient with a 67% shooting percentage and just 1.5 turnovers per game. He’s gone to a whole different level in recent games. however. Over their last four games, Plumlee has averaged 19.8 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3.8 APG while shooting an astronomical 78% from the floor.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix continues to hold on for dear life with Devin Booker remaining on the sidelines. However, they’ve won three consecutive games including a massive victory over the second-place Grizzlies. The Suns continue to boast a strong defense that ranks seven in points allowed (112 Opp. PPG). They do an excellent job limiting damage from beyond the arc, ranking in the top five in threes allowed. The Suns are a surprisingly good offensive-rebounding team as well, ranking seventh in offensive rebound rate (27%).

With Booker out again and Deandre Ayton doubtful, expect forward Mikal Bridges to continue his strong play again tonight. Known for his stingy defense, Bridges has been forced into a much larger offensive role this season. While his production varied for much of the season, he’s been red-hot in recent games and the catalyst for their winning streak. Across their last three games, Bridges averaged 24.7 PPG and 5.2 APG. He made nearly three threes per game over that stretch while maintaining a 44% field goal percentage.

In addition to Bridges, the return of forward Cam Johnson has been vital to their recent success. He scored 19 in his return to action last Thursday and, while he struggled in his second game on Sunday, he provides Phoenix with a much-needed offensive option on the perimeter. Johnson averaged 13.1 PPG prior to getting injured and his career-39% from three gives the Suns a huge weapon given their injuries.

With Ayton out, expect former Hornet Bismack Biyombo to get an extended run tonight. The veteran won’t light up the scoreboard but averaged 8.3 RPG and 1.7 BPG in just 21 minutes per game across their last three games.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick

With Ayton out, I like the Hornets to keep things close despite the improved play of the Suns.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +6 (-110)