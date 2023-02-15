The Utah Jazz (29-30) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Utah has won two of their last three games and sits in 10th place in the Western Conference, although they are just two games back of sixth place. The Jazz covered 55% of their games while 57% went over the projected point total. Memphis has won two of their last three games and remains firmly in second place in the West. The Grizzlies covered 48% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Utah holds a 2-1 advantage thus far, although the home team has won each of the previous three matchups.

Here are the Jazz-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Grizzlies Odds

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

TV: ATTS Rocky Mountain, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah remains firmly in the hunt in the jammed-packed middle of the Western Conference and a win tonight would do wonders for their playoff chances. The Jazz feature an explosive offense that ranks fourth in scoring with 117.7 PPG. They are especially lethal from beyond the arc where they average 14.1 threes per game – the fifth-most in the West. Utah holds the sixth-highest offensive rebound rate in the league and should see plenty of second-chance opportunities against a Memphis team who holds the third-lowest rebound rate over their last three games. Additionally, Utah has been incredibly strong as road underdogs, covering 13 of 21 such games.

Forward Lauri Markkanen has been the star of the Jazz show this season. Lauri finds himself in the midst of a breakout season as he is in a tight race for the Most Improved Player award. For the season, the versatile forward averages 24.9 PPG and 8.6 RPG. He’s been lights-out from beyond the arc, averaging three threes per game while shooting 41% from deep. Additionally, Markkannen has been incredible against the Grizzlies this season against whom he’s averaged 25 PPG and 9.3 RPG in three previous matchups.

The Jazz have a number of secondary options to aid Markkanen. Particularly, guard Collin Sexton could play a huge role following a string of big performances. Additionally, Sexton has been stellar against the Grizzlies this season. In two appearances, Sexton averaged 17.0 PPG and 2.5 threes per game on 52% shooting overall and 50% from beyond the arc.

Center Walker Kessler could prove to be the difference-maker tonight. Kessler appeared in just one of the previous three meetings between the two teams but he was very effective despite Utah losing the game. The big man recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points and securing 11 rebounds. He was incredibly impactful on the defensive end where he blocked six shots.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has been one of the best all-around teams in the league this season as they rank in the top 10 in both offense and defense. The Grizzlies excel at making plays on the defensive end where they rank second in blocks and fourth in steals. Additionally, Memphis is stellar as a home favorite, covering 15 of 26 such games.

Ja Morant continues to carry the load offensively as he has developed into a true star in the league. For the season, Morant averages 27.5 PPG and 8.3 APG. Morant only appeared in one of their previous three meetings with the Jazz but he certainly made his mark. Ja scored 37 points on 12/18 shooting despite Memphis eventually losing that game.

Memphis wings should continue to see a ton of success against Utah tonight. In two prior meetings with the Jazz, Desmond Bane averaged 28.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 5.5 APG while shooting 46% overall and 44% from beyond the arc. Fellow wing Dillon Brooks has seen similar success against the Jazz this season as he averaged 21.3 PPG in three matchups with Utah. Brooks averaged three three-pointers per game in those games, shooting 44% from beyond the arc.

Tyus Jones could prove to be a huge X-factor tonight considering his prior success against the Jazz. Jones has been stellar in three prior matchups with Utah, averaging 18.7 PPG and 6.0 APG while shooting 56% from the floor. Although he won’t be asked to do as much with Morant healthy, expect him to make a huge impact given Utah’s defensive weakness to guards.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Utah has fared well against Memphis this season and I expect tonight to be a competitive affair thanks to the Jazz’ newfound success down low.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +8.5 (-110)