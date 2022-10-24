NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will square off in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Jazz-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Utah has opened their season 3-0, one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the league. Utah finished last season with an impressive 49-33 record, finishing fifth in the Western Conference before losing in six games to Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

Houston has begun their season at 0-3. Houston finished with the worst record in the NBA at 20-62 but missed out on the top pick due to the lottery system. Stephen Silas returns for his third season as the head coach of the Houston Rockets, going just 37-117 in his two previous seasons.

Here are the Jazz-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Rockets Odds

Utah Jazz: -2 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +2 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Mitchell no longer suits up for Utah, but that has not seemed to slow them down this season. Instead, Lauri Markkanen leads the team by scoring an average of 24 points, while grabbing 9.7 rebounds per game. Markkanen has shot 48.1 percent from the field. Jordan Clarkson ranks second on the team, scoring nineteen points per game while dishing out 5.7 assists. Mike Conley has turned back the clock to lead the team with nine assists per game, all while scoring 10.7 points. Conley is looking to make it 15 (!!!) seasons in a row with a double-digit points average. Jarred Vanderbilt has been a rebounding force, pulling in 10 per game to lead the team. Vanderbilt is in his first season with Utah after a break out two seasons in Minnesota. Collin Sexton, the main return for Mitchell, is averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Utah leads the league with 125.7 points and 31.7 assists per game, but ranks 20th defensively, allowing 116.3 points per game.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston’s leading scorer Christian Wood was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this summer, leaving a hole in the offense. Jalen Green was second on the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game, with a 43 percent shooting percentage. Green shot at a 34 percent clip from 3-point rang last year, but really came into his own down the stretch.

Jalen Green now leads the Rockets with 23.7 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting. Alperen Sengun is averaging a double-double, putting up 15.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. Kevin Porter, Jr. leads the team with six assists per game, and ranks second in scoring, averaging 19 points. Porter has shot an impressive 52.9 percent from behind the arc, showcasing his versatility as a scorer and playmaker early on in the year.

Meanwhile, veteran winger Eric Gordon is averaging 14 points and four assists per game in his seventh season with Houston. Third overall pick Jabari Smith has lived up to the billing, with averages of 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Look for Smith to take on larger roles as the season goes on, and with a matchup against the Jazz on slate, he could try to take advantage of some loose matchups.

Houston ranks 15th in the league with 111.3 points per game, while struggling to stop anyone, ranking 29th on defense, surrendering a staggering 123.7 points per game. Most concerning is the turnovers, as Houston has given the ball up an average of 14.7 times per game. Plugging those holes would go a long way in improving the state of this team.

Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Neither team can stop anyone, so there will be a ton of points in this one (shocker).

Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets +2 (-110), over 231.5 (-110)