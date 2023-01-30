The Sacramento Kings (27-21) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Sacramento has lost three of its last four games but remains in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings covered 55% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Minnesota has won three consecutive games to bump them into fifth place in the West. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the second consecutive meeting between the two teams. The Timberwolves took a 117-110 victory in Minnesota on Saturday.

Here are the Kings-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Timberwolves Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1 (-110)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

TV: NBCS California, Bally North

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Despite losing to these same Timberwolves two days ago, the Kings enter tonight as road favorites – and for good reason. Sacramento boasts the highest-scoring offense in the league. Averaging 119.5 PPG, the Kings are elite on the offensive end as they lead the league in two-point field goal percentage (58%) while ranking in the top ten in threes (13.6 3PM/Game), free throws (19.8 FTM/Game), and assists (27.1 APG). Matched up with Minnesota’s 23rd-ranked defense, Sacramento has a plethora of options to turn to on the offensive end.

Contrary to traditional high-powered offenses, the Kings run their offense first and foremost through a passing big man. Seven-footer Domantas Sabonis leads the team in assists (7.3 APG) while simultaneously leading the league in rebounding (12.4 RPG). He remains a strong scorer as well, averaging 18.5 PPG. Sabonis has struggled with turnovers in recent games but remains a highly efficient player as he is shooting 61% for the season. Despite losing to the Timberwolves on Saturday, Sabonis was excellent. He scored 23 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists in the loss. Expect another strong night from Sacramento’s point center.

Just because Sabonis acts as their point center, doesn’t mean the Kings don’t have an elite point guard. The blazing-fast De’Aaron Fox leads the team in scoring with 23.9 PPG while still managing a strong 6.1 APG. He is their most explosive offensive threat and is coming off a 29-point performance against the ‘Wolves on Saturday.

Outside of Fox and Sabonis, the Kings have a number of capable role players who can step up on any given night. In recent games, rookie Keegan Murray and veteran Harrison Barnes have been strong options. Murray ranks second on the team in scoring over their last five games with 17.2 PPG. The fourth-overall pick is a lethal shooter who is only just beginning to become more aggressive on the offensive end. Barnes has been near as impressive. Over that same span, the veteran averaged 16.2 PPG. Having two versatile forwards playing as well as these two gives Sacramento a huge edge especially considering Minnesota’s lack of depth on the wing.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Although the Timberwolves are coming off a seven-point win over the Kings, they find themselves as home underdogs tonight. That being said, they have an excellent chance to cover what is essentially a pick ’em tonight thanks to their strong offense. Minnesota ranks 10th in the league in scoring with 115.2 PPG. With that, they rank in the top ten in fast break scoring (14.9 PPG) and points in the paint (53.7 PPG). However, their biggest advantage tonight may come on the defensive end. The Timberwolves have a number of playmakers on that side of the ball as they rank sixth in blocks (5.4 BPG) and fourth in steals (8.4 SPG). Additionally. Minnesota forces a turnover on 13.8% of plays – the fourth-highest rate in the NBA.

The ‘Wolves received a monster game from wing Anthony Edwards on Saturday and they’ll likely be looking for a repeat performance tonight. Edwards scored 34 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and dished out six assists in the win. That was just the latest in what has become a breakout season for the former first-overall pick. On the season, Edwards averaged 24.7 PPG and 6.1 RPG. That being said, he has increased his scoring output in each of the last three months as he continues to take on more offensive responsibility with Karl-Anthony Towns out for the foreseeable future.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

After a tough loss on Saturday, I like Sacramento to bounce back and steal one on the road tonight.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -1 (-110)