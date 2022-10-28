NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 10/28/2022

The New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Friday night action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Knicks are coming off of a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets in overtime Wednesday night. Their only loss came against the Memphis Grizzlies and are (3-1) after winning three straight since. The next seven games are very tough for the Knicks so this next stretch of basketball will really tell how good this team will be. The entire Atlantic Division seems to be elite this season, especially when the 76ers and Nets get back on track.

The Bucks are the last undefeated team in the league but have only played three games. Their three wins came against the 76ers, Houston Rockets, and Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 36 points which is 2nd in the NBA behind Luka Doncic. The Bucks will be a force in the East especially when Khris Middleton returns to the lineup.

Here are the Knicks-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Bucks Odds

New York Knicks: +6 (-108)

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-112)

Over: 223 (-112)

Under: 223 (-108)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Brunson has made a huge difference for this team. He’s averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists through four games and is fresh off of 27 against the Hornets. The former Maverick wanted to be a Knick and made it happen. Now he has a chance to really turn this franchise around after years and years of mediocrity. RJ Barrett seems to be coming along nicely as well. He scored 22 against the Hornets and is averaging 17.8 points this season. It’s taking its toll, but Barrett will be a good player in this league. He’s only 22 years old and with the help of Brunson, that backcourt should be one of the best very soon.

Both Brunson and Barrett need to play well in order to beat this Bucks team. Defending Giannis is almost impossible as he is an MVP candidate every season and will likely continue to be one in the future. The Bucks don’t have Middleton but that hasn’t stopped them from being a scoring nightmare. Two guys that need to play well defensively and plug the holes are Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein. The two 7-footers but not allow Giannis, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis to score in the pain with ease.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are playing with a lot of heart and the Bucks know they will get the best out of them early in the season. Milwaukee can’t take this game lightly. They are favored by six points at home which might be too much if they aren’t careful. It hasn’t hurt them this season, but the team is clearly relying heavily on the production from Giannis. He’s also averaging 13 rebounds, 5.3 assists, two blocks, and 0.7 steals per game. If he has an off night then the Bucks will suffer from it so Giannis will once again need to put up huge numbers in order to cover this spread.

Lopez and Portis will also play a huge role. When those opportunities come they must make their shots because the Knicks’ offense looks hot right now. It’s going to be tough for the Bucks to defend at a high level when the Knicks have proven to have multiple guys score. The Knicks have five players averaging double digits so defense will have to play a big part in winning.

Jrue Holiday is another weapon for the Bucks who really doesn’t get talked about often. He’s quietly averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, along with 1.3 steals to once again be one of the better defensive guards in the NBA.

Final Knicks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks can’t stay undefeated for long. I expect them to find a way to win but I like the Knicks to cover this spread. It should be a close battle with how well both teams are playing.

Final Knicks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Knicks +6 (-108)