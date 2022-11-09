By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The New York Knicks will head across the city to Barclays Center to clash with their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. It is time to look at our NBA odds series as we make a Knicks-Nets prediction and pick for the Battle of the Boroughs.

The Knicks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107 on Monday. Julius Randle led the way with 31 points on 9 for 15 shooting. Likewise, he went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc. Randle also gobbled up eight rebounds to add to the tally. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points while shooting 9 for 14 from the field. He also grabbed five rebounds and distributed eight assists.

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett chipped in 22 points while shooting 7 for 18. Barrett also nailed 3 of his 7 shots from the triples. He also finished with five rebounds and five assists. Also, Obi Toppin came off the bench to contribute 15 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

The Nets fell 96-94 to the Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Durant led the way with 26 points on 10 for 20 shooting. Additionally, Royce O’neale had 15 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 8 from the 3-point line. Joe Harris chipped in 14 points while grabbing five rebounds and generating four assists. Likewise, Cam Thomas came off the bench and added 19 points.

The Nets swept the season series 4-0 last season. Ultimately, Brooklyn has won 13 of the past 20 games. The Nets are also 7-3 over the past 10 games at Barclays Center. However, the Knicks are 18-9 over the past 17 against the spread.

Kyrie Irving remains suspended for this contest, and Ben Simmons continues to battle back from a long-term injury. He played limited minutes on Monday.

Here are the Knicks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Nets Odds

New York Knicks: +3 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -3 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are 5-5 and wondering what else they could do to improve. Ultimately, they have three outstanding players and a bunch of unknowns. Randle is averaging 20.1 points per game. Likewise, he has 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Brunson is averaging 19.7 points per game. Additionally, he shoots 50.7 percent from the field and generates 7.3 assists per game. Barrett is averaging 19.6 points per game. However, he is shooting only 43.1 percent from the floor.

The Knicks are 10th in points but just 20th in field goal percentages, as well as 22nd in 3-point percentage. Moreover, they are also 17th in free throw percentage. Rebounding has been a highlight for the Knicks. Furthermore, they are second in the NBA in rebounds. New York misses many shots but brings down rebounds for second-chance and third-chance opportunities. Conversely, they also turn the ball over and are not consistently blocking shots. New York ranks 15th in turnovers and 14th in blocks.

The Knicks must deal with Durant. Significantly, he is the only megastar threat on the roster, with Irving suspended and Simmons still battling back. New York must isolate him and force other players to beat them.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can convert their shot opportunities. Additionally, they must stop Durant and not let him burn them.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are without Irving, and they are struggling. Ultimately, Durant is on an island and needs all the help he can get. He is averaging 31.0 points per game. Moreover, he shoots 51.8 percent from the field and pulls 6.0 rebounds per game. Nic Claxton is the next best player down the lost. However, he is averaging 12.2 points per game. But he shoots 71.8 percent from the floor and averages 9.3 rebounds per game. Perhaps, the Nets should give him more looks?

O’neale averages 10.9 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field. Joe Harris is averaging only 7.4 points per game. Ultimately, he also shoots 41.3 percent from the floor. Simmons continues to battle back from his injury. Substantially, he averages 5.6 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, and 6.6 assists.

The Nets are 18th in scoring. However, they are seventh in field goal percentage and fourth in free-throw percentage. The Nets also defend well, as they rank first in blocks. However, they are abysmal at shooting from the triples and do not pull down rebounds well.

The Nets will cover the spread if Durant can get the rest of his team involved. Significantly, he needs help and must make things easier for his teammates. The Nets must also win the battle of the boards, which they have continuously failed to do.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are in better shape right now. Thus, it is easier to pick them to cover the spread and possibly win this game. Take the Knicks here.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +3 (-110)