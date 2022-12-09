By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games to drop them to 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 10-14 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone over. Philly is also looking to snap a losing streak as they’ve lost three straight but still sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 12-11-1 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. Philadelphia took both games between the teams last season.

Here are the Lakers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-76ers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (114)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have bounced back after a brutal start to the season but still have some work to do if they want to be in playoff contention. LA has been solid on offense where they rank 12th in scoring and 22nd in offensive rating. Their defense has been up and down as they rank 21st in points allowed and 14th in defensive rating. The Lakers don’t do themselves any favors on the glass, ranking 20th in rebound differential and 21st in rebound rate.

The Lakers have cooled down after a blistering ten-game stretch that saw them go 8-2. Their recent skid can be largely attributed to the health of Anthony Davis as he exited Tuesday’s game with an illness and then missed the following game. Assuming Davis is active, his play is the biggest factor in whether or not LA covers tonight. Davis has been one of the best players in the league this season, especially over the last few weeks. Davis has averaged 31.9 PPG and 14.3 RPG over his last ten games while shooting 65% from the field. The big man has been incredible of late as he’s done everything he could to lift the Lakers back into playoff contention.

While Davis’ absences have been the storyline this week, fellow star LeBron James also rested on Wednesday. He is also probable to play tonight in what feels like a must-win for the Lakers. LeBron has clearly taken a step back in his age-37 season but remains a top player in the association. For the season, LeBron has averaged 25.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 6.4 APG. He’s been rather inefficient (for LeBron standards) as his 47% from the field is the lowest mark since his rookie season. That being said, LeBron can still fill up a box score and influences so much of the game with his basketball IQ. James has torn up Joel Embiid’s 76ers, averaging 27.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 9.5 APG in six career games against Embiid.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Despite a number of injuries to seemingly every important player on their team, Philadelphia still sits firmly in contention in the East. The 76ers’ biggest issue lies on the offensive end as they rank just 27th in scoring and 18th in offensive rating. Their strength lies in their strong defense which ranks second in points allowed and fourth in defensive rating. Another cause for concern is their work on the glass given they rank 27th in rebound differential and 29th in rebound rate. Notably, Philly will be without bench stalwart Georges Niang due to an injury.

The 76ers got guard James Harden back from injury this week – a welcome return for a team desperate for healthy guards. Harden isn’t the same player he used to be but he remains a solid scorer and dangerous playmaker. For the season, Harden averages 21.9 PPG and 9.7 APG. While he helps the team as a whole, the individual most happy to see him return has to be center Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been incredible yet again this season, averaging 31.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 4.9 APG. He’s also contributed strongly on the defensive end by chopping in 1.1 SPG and 1.8 BPG. He’s coming off 35 and 39-point outings in his last two games and returns home to Wells Fargo Arena where he averages 34 PPG for the season. Additionally, the center has historically had a lot of success matched up with Anthony Davis. Embiid holds a 5-1 record all-time against Davis – something to keep in mind when making a Lakers-76ers prediction.

Final Lakers-76ers Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be (relatively) healthy tonight so I see this being a close game. The Lakers may not win outright, but Davis’ recent stretch gives me confidence in LA covering a 4.5-point spread.

