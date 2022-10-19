NBA Odds: Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 season win total prediction

After missing the playoffs for just the third time since 2010-11, the Los Angeles Clippers have a lot to prove this upcoming season. The team finished 42-40 in eighth place in the Western Conference before falling in the Play-In Tournament. Can they have a bounce-back year in 2022-23? Let’s take a look at the Clippers’ over-under win total for this new NBA season.

For 2022-23, Los Angeles will have a huge return. Kawhi Leonard will be back on the court after missing all of last season as he recovered from his partial tear of the ACL in his right knee. Additionally, the Clippers signed veteran John Wall to be the backup point guard, bringing more playoff experience to the roster.

But is it enough to secure a spot in the top six in the conference? Will the Clippers be title contenders when the postseason arrives?

Here are the 2022 NBA over/under win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Clippers Over-Under Win Total NBA Odds

Los Angeles Clippers:

Over: 52.5 wins (-110)

Under: 52.5 wins (-110)

Why The Clippers Will Win 52.5 Games

Kawhi Leonard is back. That statement alone should make the Clippers an instant contender. He enters the season with the highest winning percentage among active NBA players at 74.5% (429-147), according to StatMuse. When healthy, his teams have never missed the playoffs. That’s a good sign for the Clippers’ over-under win total.

In his last full season, Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, plus 1.6 steals a night. He was also very efficient with shooting splits of 51-40-89. He ended up making his fifth All-Star and third All-NBA First Team selection in 2020-21.

Not only that, the Clippers still have Paul George. While he played just 31 games last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 boards, and 5.7 assists in addition to 2.2 steals. Just three years ago, PG13 was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award.

Every championship team has a solid supporting cast. To help Leonard and George, Los Angeles brought in John Wall, who in his best years was an All-Defensive and All-Star point guard and a double-double machine. Also, in one of the most underrated moves of the offseason, the Clippers secured center Ivica Zubac to a three-year deal. The big man comes off his best season in the NBA, averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds, plus starting in all 76 games he appeared.

With Leonard and George as the anchors, Los Angeles should be in a good position to finally make it to the NBA Finals.

Why The Clippers Won’t Win 52.5 Games

While Leonard and George could be elite players once again, it is difficult to ignore their history of injuries. The “Klaw” has already missed almost two entire seasons in his career, including all of 2021-22. PG13 has yet to play 60-plus games in a season with the Clippers. If any of these two miss significant time this upcoming season, Los Angeles might struggle down the line.

Wall also has been dealing with his health in recent years. The most games he has played in a season since 2017-18 was 41. Last year with the Houston Rockets, he sat out the entire season to give more opportunities to the team’s young core.

With three of their main players struggling with injuries, the Clippers’ season will depend on how they can physically stay for most of the year.

Final Clippers Win Total Prediction: Over: 52.5 (-110)

After Leonard missed most of his final season with the San Antonio Spurs, he played 60 in his lone year with the Toronto Raptors, only sitting out for health management. In the end, he led the team to its first NBA title. He has proven in the past that he can bounce back from serious injuries. Should he return anything close to his best form, the championship hopes will be alive by May. Los Angeles’ season will depend on how whether or not Leonard and George can stay healthy. Based on what they have done in the past, the Clippers can dream big in 2022-23.