The Orlando Magic (32-43) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has won three straight but remains in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 57% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Memphis has won six in a row to solidify their No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies covered 49% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Memphis won the prior matchup, 123-115 in early January.

Here are the Magic-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Grizzlies Odds

Orlando Magic: +7 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: -7 (-108)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally Florida, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando still finds itself four games back of the play-in game but they are certainly making a late-season push as they’ve won three straight games coming into tonight. The Magic appear to be far from tanking and thus won’t roll over easily tonight. Orlando features a middling offense that ranks 26th in scoring for the season – although they have improved since the All-Star break. The Magic are nearly as poor on the defensive end, ranking 17th in points allowed. That being said, Orlando is stout in the paint thanks to their abundance of high-caliber athletes. As a result, the Magic all the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game. That could prove to be an X-factor tonight considering Memphis leads the league in interior scoring.

If Orlando is going to cover tonight they’re going to need both of their young forwards to show up in a big way. Both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero has been rock-solid this season. Banchero leads the way with 19.8 PPG to go along with 6.7 RPG and 3.7 APG. The Rookie of the Year favorite had one of his best games of the season in their earlier meeting with Memphis when he scored 30 points and pulled down nine rebounds. As for Wagner, he’s quietly had an incredibly successful sophomore campaign, averaging 18.7 PPG and 1.6 threes per game while shooting 49% from the floor. Wagner, too, performed well in their prior matchup with the Grizzlies as he scored 22 points on 60% shooting.

The X-factors for the Magic tonight are their guards. The three-headed monster of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs has been tremendous since the All-Star break. Fultz leads the way with 16.2 PPG and 6.4 APG over that span. He’s been highly efficient (51% field goal percentage) and active on the defensive end (1.7 steals per game) as well. Anthony is right behind him, averaging 15 PPG while shooting 46% since the break. As for Suggs, he’s found a lot of success in the second unit, averaging 10.8 PPG off the bench.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has turned a corner over the last two weeks and has won six in a row as a result. The Grizzlies are essentially locked into the No. 2 seed in the West but if recent games are any indication, they aren’t slowing down anytime soon. While the Grizzlies aren’t expected to have star Ja Morant tonight, they got a ton of experience playing without him and thus still have a great chance to cover as home favorites. Memphis is among the most well-balanced teams in the NBA. Consequently, they rank ninth in scoring and seventh in points allowed. Arguably their biggest strength is their ability to rebound as the Grizzlies hold the seventh-highest rebound rate in the league.

If Memphis is going to cover without their star point guard, sixth man Tyus Jones will need to continue to play well as a starter. Jones has been fantastic with Morant out, averaging 17.6 PPG and 7.9 APG in 18 games without him. He is shooting 52% in those games while draining 2.1 threes per game at a 44% clip. While he can’t be expected to replicate all of Ja’s production, Grizzlies backers should feel confident in his ability to run the offense.

While Jones will lock down the point guard spot, both Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson will see upticks in their usage tonight. Both young stars have been strong with Morant out. In those games, Bane led the team with 21.4 PPG while Jackson was right behind him with 20.8 PPG. Jackson notably had one of his best games the season the first time they played the Magic when he scored 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Even without Morant, the Grizzlies are playing well enough they should put down the Magic with ease tonight.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -7 (-108)