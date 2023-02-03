The Orlando Magic (20-32) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has lost three of their last four games and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 57% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Minnesota has won four of their last five games and has shot up to sixth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 56% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. Minnesota took a 126-108 road victory back in November.

Here are the Magic-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Timberwolves Odds

Orlando Magic: +5 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-108)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

TV: Bally Florida, Bally North

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando remains frisky, but albeit a limited team who is out of the playoff picture. That being said, the Magic have been notoriously strong against the spread this season and has a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their athleticism. The Magic are a strong rebounding team, particularly on the defensive end. Orlando ranks eighth in defensive rebound rate and should dominate the glass against a Timberwolves team who ranks in the bottom five in both offensive and defensive rebound rate. On the offensive end, Orlando doesn’t do a ton very well but they are great at attacking the basket and drawing fouls. The Magic average the third-most made free throws per game and should see plenty of tries against a Minnesota team who allows the third-most free throw attempts per game.

Orlando is led by their pair of young forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Both players have been very strong this season. Banchero leads the team with 20.5 PPG in addition to 6.5 RPG and 3.6 APG. The heavy favorite for Rookie of the Year, Banchero leads all rookies in 20+ games and has a good chance to add to that number tonight against Minnesota’s below-average defense. Wagner is right behind him with 19.8 PPG. Like Banchero, he is an underrated playmaker who also averages 3.5 APG. Wagner is a skilled outside shooter who averages nearly two threes per game on 37% three-point shooting.

The X-factor for Orlando tonight has to be big man Wendell Carter Jr. The lengthy center can do a little bit of everything out there as he averages 15 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 2.6 APG. While he is a solid interior finisher, his biggest impact on tonight’s game may be his ability to stretch the floor. Carter averages 1.2 threes per game while making them at a 34% clip. His affinity for the perimeter shot could be especially important given his matchup with opposing center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is one of the best rim protectors in the league but struggles when he has to leave the paint and follow his man out to the perimeter. Even if Carter doesn’t post a huge statistical night, his mere presence should do wonders in opening up driving lanes and generating easy looks at the hoop.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has weathered an injury to star Karl-Anthony Towns and sits right in the thick of things in a jam-packed Western Conference. The Timberwolves feature a strong offense that ranks in the top 10 in scoring (115.1 PPG). They are especially strong in the paint and when attacking the basket as they rank eighth in points in the paint (53.7 PPG). Minnesota does well to convert on their opportunities around the rim, ranking third in two-point shooting percentage (58%).

The Timberwolves are led by noted All-Star snub Anthony Edwards. Edwards has been incredible for the Wolves this season, leading the team with 24.9 PPG while also chipping in 6.1 RPG and 4.6 APG. He’s a highly-efficient scorer, shooting 46% from the floor and 37% from three. Still just 21 years old, Edwards is a skilled outside shooter who has been on a tear of late. Over his last five games, Edwards’ scoring as he’s surged to 31.2 PPG and he is making nearly four threes per game during that stretch. After a 35-point performance the last time these teams met, expect Edwards to again have a ton of success against an Orlando team that ranks in the bottom half of the league in points allowed.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Minnesota crushed Orlando on the road back in November. With the ‘Wolves playing well right now, I don’t expect that to be any different this time around.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -5 (-108)