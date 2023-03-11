Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Dallas Mavericks will battle the Memphis Grizzlies today. We are in Memphis sharing our NBA odds series, making a Mavericks-Grizzlies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mavericks fell 113-106 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Sadly, a terrible second quarter put them in a 16-point hole at the half. But the Mavs battled back to cut the deficit to 97-94 with 4:12 left. Unfortunately, they could not complete the comeback, and the Pelicans pulled away. Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 27 points on 10 of 24 shooting. Also, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points. But Luca Doncic suffered a thigh injury and finished with 15 points. Therefore, Doncic will miss Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies. The Mavericks shot 43.2 percent but allowed the Pelicans to shoot 50.6 percent from the field, as well as 48.1 percent from the triples. Likewise, the Mavericks lost the battle of the boards 49-34.

The Grizzlies demolished the Warriors 131-110. Amazingly, they exploded for 48 points in the first quarter. The Grizzlies led by six points entering the fourth quarter but pulled away with a great finish. Significantly, Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Jaren Jackson added 21 points and nine rebounds. Desmond Bane added 21 points, and Dillon Brooks had 14. Ultimately, the Grizzlies shot 53.8 percent from the field and 45 percent from the triples. The Grizzlies also won the battle of the boards 42 to 32. Moreover, they forced 17 turnovers.

The Mavericks come into this game with a record of 34-33 and a sixth-place tie in the Western Conference. However, they have struggled recently, going 3-7. The Mavericks are 12-20 on the road. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 39-26 and are second in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 5-5 over 10 games. Moreover, the Grizzlies are 27-5 at home and have won six in a row at the FedEx Forum.

The Mavericks demolished the Grizzlies 137-96 in the only matchup of the season. However, both Ja Morant and Doncic played in that game. Morant remains out for the Grizzlies, as the team has sat him out following the nightclub incident. Consequently, the Mavericks are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Grizzlies.

Here are the Mavericks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Grizzlies Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +6 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -6 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

TV: BSSE and BSSW

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Can the Mavs win without Doncic? It is something we will find out today. Irving has been in this situation before, having to win without a fellow superstar. However, he has a slightly better supporting cast than he had in Brooklyn. Irving has averaged 27.5 points per game since he joined the Mavs. Now, he must do more. Christian Wood averages 17.1 points, and Hardaway averages 14.2

The Mavericks are 14th in field goal shooting percentage and ninth from the triples. However, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 26th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Mavericks also struggle on the boards, ranking dead last in rebounds. Also, they struggle to defend the rim, ranking 28th in blocked shots. But the Mavericks are exceptional at handling the ball, ranking second in turnovers.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and take control of the game early. Then, they must stop the numerous stars that Memphis has.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have gone 1-2 without Morant since they placed him on leave. However, their statement win over the Warriors showed what they can do when everyone gels together.

Morant is still out. Now, it means that the rest must continue to shoulder the load. Bane is exceptional, with 21.2 points per game. Likewise, Jackson and Brooks can deliver. Jackson averages 17.1 points, while Brooks has 14.4 points per game. Subsequently, these stars must carry the load.

The Grizzlies struggle to shoot, ranking 20th in field goal shooting percentage and 24th in 3-point shooting percentage. Then, they are the worst team in the NBA at the charity stripe, ranking 30th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Grizzlies dominate the boards, ranking second in rebounds. Additionally, the Grizzlies protect the rim, ranking second in blocked shots. The Grizzlies also handle the rock well, ranking ninth in turnovers.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Next, they must stop Irving,

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

If Doncic was playing, the Mavs would have a shot. However, it will be a tall task to ask Irving to take down the powerful Grizzlies by himself. The Grizzlies have too much depth, even without Morant.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -6 (-110)