The spiraling Brooklyn Nets will try to get back on the winning track as they head out to “Bean Town” to take on the reigning Eastern Conference champs in the Boston Celtics. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Nets-Celtics prediction and pick will be revealed.

Ever since the trade of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant took the NBA’s headlines by storm a few weeks ago, the new-look Nets have failed to find the necessary amount of chemistry to consistently win games. Alas, Brooklyn enters play on this Friday losers of four in a row and have only won twice in their last nine games total. Despite losing far too frequently, Brooklyn sits at 34-28 and possesses a 1 1/2 game lead over the Miami Heat for the sixth-seed position.

One of the deepest teams in all of the land, the Boston Celtics reminded fans why they are a legitimate threat in hoisting their first championship since 2008 by disposing of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a simple fashion at home by a score of 117-113. Now with a record of 45-18, the battle for the top-overall seed out east will continue as Boston remains half of a game behind the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks for first place.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

While it certainly hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns for the once-championship-contending Nets, there is still reason to believe that Brooklyn has what it takes to cover the spread that is currently sitting at 11 points. First things first, not only will it be difficult for the Celtics to cover such a massive spread, but the Nets haven’t been completely dreadful against the spread this year as they have posted a dead-even 30-30 mark up to this point.

However, if Brooklyn really wants to make a statement by shocking one of the top teams in the NBA, they will need to figure out a way to play much better defense and hope the Celtics miss some shots they usually make. Over the course of their four-game losing streak, the Nets have surrendered on average a whopping 130 points per game. Simply put, this is the farthest thing from a winning and even spread-covering formula, as it will take Brooklyn to contest some shots, force turnovers, and overall fluster a well-oiled machine offense like the one Boston boasts in order to take care of business.

Most importantly, who is going to carry the load for the Nets with not much star power existing on this roster anymore? Be on the lookout for guys like Cam Thomas and Nic Clayton to step up, especially since guard Ben Simmons will be sitting this one out with a banged-up knee. If Brooklyn can get hot from beyond the arc and play even a lick of defense that will spell trouble for the Celtics, then watch out!

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

If the Nets lack the necessary star power to compete night in and night out, then it appears that the Boston Celtics have the exact opposite problem. With so many big names to give the basketball to, the Celtics’ electric play certainly cuts deeper than a knife into the hearts of their opposition.

Surprisingly enough, the Celtics haven’t been extremely effective when it comes to covering the spread, but the odds will be in their favor to do so later tonight. Above all else, Boston can breathe a sigh of relief as Jayson Tatum finally broke out of his shooting slump on Wednesday as he accounted for 41 points on 13/21 shooting from the floor. Since the All-Star Break, the MVP finalist had struggled finding his shot, but that seems like a thing of the past after his performance versus the Cavs. Clearly, Tatum will be the best player on the floor this evening, and if he is feeling it from the jump, then the Nets could be in for some big, big trouble.

In addition, it has been the Celtics’ roster that has displayed tremendous balance both offensively and defensively that has made this team so scary to play. Not to mention, while Boston is capable of suffocating their opponents with some feisty defense, they also know exactly how to attack the heart of the paint by getting to the free-throw line and converting from the charity stripe. On paper, Boston is shooting 81% on their free-throw attempts. Alas, it may be in the Celtics’ best interest to attempt to get a numerous amount of Nets players in foul trouble by being aggressive throughout all four quarters.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

As much as many bettors would love to see the underdog Nets pull through, it just isn’t in the cards against a dominating bunch like the Boston Celtics.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -11 (-110)