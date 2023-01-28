The Denver Nuggets will travel to the “City of Brotherly Love” to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a potential NBA Finals preview. Dribble down the court with us as we share our NBA odds series, and make a Nuggets-76ers prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets fell 107-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Significantly, the Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Additionally, Bones Hyland scored 15 points off the bench. But no one else scored over 12 points. Likewise, the Nuggets shot only 39.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from the triples. The Nuggets also allowed the Sixers to block 11 of their shots.

On Thursday, the 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 137-133. Ultimately, Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and five assists off the bench. Joel Embiid scored 26 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, James Harden added 23 points. De’Anthony Melton added 19 points. Substantially, the Sixers shot 51.2 percent from the floor. The 76ers shot 47.4 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they won the battle of the boards 36-31. Philadelphia also forced 16 turnovers.

The Nuggets enter this matchup with a record of 34-15. Likewise, they are 12-11 on the road. The Nuggets are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the 76ers are 31-16 entering this showdown. The Sixers are 18-7 at home. Additionally, they are 8-2 over 10 games, having won six in a row.

The Nuggets and Sixers split the season series last season. Now, they face off with both aspiring to make it to the NBA Finals.

Here are the Nuggets-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-76ers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3.5 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Will Jokic play? Right now, Jokic is probable to play in this showdown. Jokic missed Wednesday’s game with left hamstring tightness. However, all seems good to go for this showdown, and Jokic will likely play. But Murray is in danger of missing the game. Unfortunately, his strained hip continues to bother him, and it might affect his ability to return. But the Nuggets will likely get Michael Porter Jr. back. Significantly, it would be a huge boost for the Nuggets to get Porter back.

Gordon has covered all angles for the Nuggets with their three other stars down. Additionally, he averages 16.8 points per game and 6.9 rebounds. Porter averages 16.2 points per game and will provide a significant spark in his return.

Jokic, Murray, Gordon, and Porter power an offense that ranks second in field goal shooting percentage. The Nuggets are also the top 3-point shooting team in the association. However, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 26th in free throws. The Nuggets rank 16th in rebounds. Also, they rank 19th in turnovers and 20th in blocked shots.

The Nuggets could cover the spread if Jokic, Gordon, and Porter all thrive on the hardwood. Moreover, they must stop the numerous weapons that Philly possesses.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Embiid has a lingering foot injury and is questionable for today’s game. Unfortunately, it caused him to miss last Saturday’s game. The Sixers must find ways to replicate his offense. Likewise, it will be a tall task.

Harden is a potential solution. Significantly, he averages 21.5 points per game and 6.4 rebounds. Maxey is also another option for the Sixers. Likewise, he averages 21.3 points. But then there is Tobias Harris. Ultimately, Harris averages 16.3 points per game and is capable of exceeding beyond expectations.

These players guide a Philadelphia team that ranks eighth in field goal shooting percentage. Also, he ranks fourth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Sixers also excel at shooting from the charity stripe. Therefore, they are the best team in the league in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Sixers struggle on the boards. Consequently, they are 28th in rebounds. The Sixers handle the ball relatively well. Ultimately, they are 12th in turnovers. Philadelphia is decent at defense. Thus, they rank 13th in blocked shots.

The 76ers could cover the spread if they can convert their scoring chances. Moreover, they must also win the battle on the boards.

Final Nuggets-76ers Prediction & Pick

We are making this pick with the assumption that Embiid will not play. Ultimately, if Embiid were playing, the spread would flip over to Philadelphia. But the injury news hirts their chances, and gives the Nuggets the edge. Therefore, expect the Nuggets to rise to thje occasion and win a game in Philadelphia off the momentum of the return of Jokic.

