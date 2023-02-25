It will a potential Western Conference Finals preview as the Denver Nuggets visit the Memphis Grizzlies. We’re here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Grizzlies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 in their first game coming off the All-Star break. Significantly, Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 25 points. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. Likewise, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points. Jamal Murray added 16 points and nine assists. Ultimately, the Nuggets shot 46.4 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from the 3-point line. The Nuggets also won 47-41 in rebounds. Substantially, the Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to win.

The Grizzlies fell 110-105 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Initially, they stormed out to a 37-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. But things fell apart as they methodically collapsed down the stretch. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies shot just 39.1 percent from the field and 21.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies also turned the ball over 11 times. Ultimately, Desmond Bane led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 16 from the field. Likewise, Ja Morant had 15 points while shooting 3 for 16.

The Nuggets are 42-18 coming into this match. However, they are only 15-14 on the road, despite winning three road games in a row. The Nuggets are 8-2 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 35-23 coming into this showdown. The Grizzlies are 24-5 at FedEx Forum this season, with three wins in a row at home. Also, the Grizzlies have struggled recently, going 4-6 over the past 10 games.

The Nuggets have won the only game of the season played between the teams, winning 105-91 at Ball Arena. Additionally, the Nuggets are 6-4 over their past 10 games. The Grizzlies are 6-4 over the past 10 games played between the teams in Memphis, winning the last two. Moreover, two of the last three games between the teams have been decided by two or less points.

Here are the Nuggets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Grizzlies Odds

Denver Nuggets: +2 (-106)

Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-114)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Knicks

TV: BSSE and ALT

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are spectacular this season and are making a statement about their positioning as NBA Title Contenders. Now, they face the team that is right behind them and challenging them for the top spot.

Jokic continues to shine, with 24.7 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. Additionally, Murray averages 20.1 points per game with 5.9 assists. Aaron Gordon averages 17.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds. Lastly, Porter averages 17 points per game. These four help propel a Denver team that is the best in the association in shooting percentage and the best in 3-point shooting percentage. However, the Nuggets struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Nuggets also struggle to handle the ball, ranking 21st in turnovers. Likewise, their defense is not the best, ranking 19th in blocked shots.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they continue to hit their shots. Then, they must also convert their shots at the free-throw line and then handle the ball well.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are a contender in the Western Conference. However, they have to get past the Nuggets and display their ability to beat the best team in the west and have the players to do it.

Morant is a star, with 27.1 points per game and 8.2 assists. Conversely, he has run into roadblocks and even took a block from Joel Embiid. Bane is a great compliment to Morant, with 21.6 points per game. Likewise, they have help from Jackson, who has 17 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. Dillon Brooks is the next option on the Grizzlies, with 14.7 points per game.

These four need to help a Memphis team that ranks 19th in field goal shooting percentage and 24th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, the Grizzlies are also the worst team in the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage. Memphis excels on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how they perform against Jokic. The Grizzlies are decent at handling the ball, ranking 16th in turnovers. Also, they are amazing on defense, ranking second in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Morant and Bane can dominate. Additionally, they must win the battle on the boards and stop Jokic at all costs.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies have something to prove. Thus, expect them to rise to the occasion and stun the Nuggets at home.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-114)