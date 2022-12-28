By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Kings host the Nuggets for the second-straight game at Golden 1 Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Kings prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets may have struck gold once again. They are riding a 5-game winning streak after taking down the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night. The Nuggets are now (22-11) on the season which has them in sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. The top of the Western standings is not exactly what many predicted to see as the Nuggets are followed by the New Orleans Pelicans and then Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kings are becoming a respectable opponent in the West. They are (17-15) on the year but have lost their last two games at home. “Sac Town” is now 7th in the conference and 3rd in the division as both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are behind them. The Kings aim to bounce back and split the short series.

Here are the Nuggets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Kings Odds

Denver Nuggets: -1.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-112)

Under: 235.5 (-108)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver is coming off a 7-point victory last night and should be able to cover this spread once again. The Kings led for a majority of the game but the Nuggets rallied late to finish on top. If they can get off to a faster start this time out then there should be no reason why the top team in the West can’t cover once again.

All the talk is on Nikola Jokic and deservedly so, however, Michael Porter Jr. was the player of the game Tuesday night. He ended with 30 points and six rebounds and shot 5-9 from beyond the arc. Jokic was one rebound shy of a triple-double but that is something we are used to. Jamal Murray scored 25 points and ended with seven assists. That trio hasn’t played a lot of basketball together over the last season but clearly, if they are all healthy then the Nuggets are a force in the West.

The Nuggets are 7th in the NBA in scoring averaging 115.9 points per game and allowing 113.8 which puts them in the middle of the pack. Denver is also 2nd in the league with a 50.4% field-goal percentage as a team.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Despite the loss, the Kings showed up to play last night. They were not able to hold on for the win but have a chance to bounce back with a win tonight. Sacramento must find a way to keep the foot on the gas pedal late in the 4th quarter. The shots weren’t falling which happens but they went too long without a score late in the game which was ultimately the reason why they lost.

Domantas Sabonis didn’t suit up and is day-to-day with a thumb fracture. His status is still up in the air tonight but one thing is for sure, and that they need his rebounding ability out there. Sabonis is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game which leads the entire NBA.

De’Aaron Fox averages 23.3 points per game and 5.5 assists to go along with it. He has been the guy over the last few games and the rise of Kevin Hueter is helping this offense. The former Hawk is averaging 15.5 points per game off of 47.6% shooting.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick

Even if Sabonis plays or not, the Nuggets are the pick to make here. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA if not the hottest, and should win easily once again.

