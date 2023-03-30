Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) visit the Denver Nuggets (51-24) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Pelicans-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Nuggets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +5.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Ninth in the West)

ATS Record: 36-39-1 (48%)

Over Record: 36-40 (47%)

New Orleans enters tonight’s game fresh off having a five-game winning streak snapped by the Warriors. Despite the most recent loss, the Pelicans look like they’re peaking at the right time as they’ve played their way back into the playoff picture in recent weeks. Nevertheless, New Orleans still sits just 1.5 games in front of the 11th-place Mavericks and has a tough task ahead of them tonight. The Pelicans have won just one of the previous three meetings between Denver – a 121-106 win back in December.

New Orleans features a well-balanced roster that makes its mark on the defensive end. The Pelicans allow just 112.5 PPG – the seventh-lowest mark in the league. They are especially strong at defending the three as they allow the lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. Their perimeter defense may very well decide the fate of this game considering the Nuggets shoot the highest percentage from beyond the arc. Offensively, New Orleans averages 114.3 PPG – the 15th-highest mark in the league. They excel at sharing the ball and getting out on the fast break, ranking eighth in both assists per game and fast break scoring. The Pelicans also get a ton of extra chances from their offensive rebounding thanks to the 10th-highest offensive rebound rate in the league.

The second half of the season has seen forward Brandon Ingram rise to new heights for the Pelicans. Over his last five games, Ingram averaged 29.8 PPG and 8.2 APG while shooting 52% overall and 50% from three. The versatile forward finally looks healthy and his play has been a huge reason why New Orleans turned things around. Although he was held to just 16 points on 29% shooting the last time he faced Denver, look for Ingram to bounce back given his recent production.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (First in the West)

ATS Record: 40-34-1 (54%)

Over Record: 36-38-1 (49%)

Denver has shown signs of weakness in recent weeks but remains entrenched as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They hold a 3.5-game lead with just seven games remaining and have a great chance to extend that tonight against a team they’ve already taken down twice this season. Denver has won the prior two matchups against New Orleans, including a 122-113 victory in the previous home game.

The Nuggets rate as one of the most well-rounded and efficient teams in the league. Although they rank in the top 10 in points allowed, the Nuggets make their mark on the offensive end. Denver averages 116.8 PPG – the ninth-highest mark in the NBA. They are among the best passing teams out there, averaging 29.3 APG while assisting on the second-highest percentage of their baskets in the NBA. Those extra passes lead to highly efficient looks for their entire roster as they rank first in three-point efficiency and second in two-point efficiency. They have also dominated the interior on offense, averaging the fourth-most points in the paint per game. While Denver’s defense can be hit or miss, they are strong on the glass thanks to their fourth-ranked total rebound rate.

The Nuggets are led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Jokic finds himself in a tightly-contested race for the award and should be highly motivated to put up big numbers again tonight. For the season, the two-time reigning MVP averaged 24.9 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 9.9 APG. He’s made incredible strides on the defensive end as well, averaging 1.9 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. Additionally, Jokic has terrorized the Pelicans this season, averaging 27.7 PPG, 15 RPG, and 11.3 APG.

That being said, Jokic is questionable tonight. If he is unable to go tonight, look for Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon to take on more of the scoring load. Accordingly, Murray averaged 22 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 8.0 RPG while Gordon chipped in 21.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG in games Jokic sits.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the final health ruling of Jokic but assuming he is good to go I love the Nuggets in this spot given their home dominance.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-110)