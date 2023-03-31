Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Detroit Pistons (16-60) visit the Houston Rockets (18-59) on Friday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Pistons-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Rockets Odds

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-112)

Houston Rockets: -6.5 (-108)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

TV: Bally Detroit, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 1-9 (15th in the East)

ATS Record: 32-41-3 (44%)

Over Record: 36-39-1 (48%)

Detroit enters tonight on a seven-game losing streak after a heart-breaking, two-point loss to Oklahoma City earlier this week. It’s been a disastrous second half for Detroit considering they hold just three wins to their name since the beginning of February. While they did drop the previous matchup with Houston by three, the Pistons do have a chance to cover tonight after covering each of their last two games.

Detroit features a bottom-five offense and defense although they have improved defensively since the All-Star break. The Pistons allowed just 114.1 PPG over that span – good for 12th in the NBA. That being said, their already-poor offense fell off a cliff over that span as they’ve averaged just 105.2 PPG since the break – the lowest mark in the league by a wide margin. Despite that, Detroit rosters a number of hungry, young players still looking to make their names known as the season winds down.

If the Pistons are going to cover as a significant underdog tonight, they’re going to need to hang with Houston down low. That starts with James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley. The two have started to flash the potential that made them both top-five picks in their respective drafts. Since the All-Star break, Bagley averaged 14.6 PPG and 9.1 RPG. Wiseman is right there with him, averaging 13.5 PPG and 8.9 RPG. Still both under the age of 25, both bigs contain untapped potential and their ability to compete on the glass tonight could be vital considering Houston is one of the best rebounding units in the league.

Detroit’s X-factor is rookie Jaden Ivey. Ivey has broken out since the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 PPG and 6.9 APG while showing why he was a top-five pick in last summer’s NBA draft.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 3-7 (15th in the West)

ATS Record: 31-43-3 (42%)

Over Record: 38-38-1 (50%)

Houston, too, has lost seven straight games heading into tonight as the Rockets are just counting down the days until the draft lottery. That being said, the Rockets do roster a number of young players who could gain value based on their play down the stretch. While they have had a rough stretch of games, the Rockets now return home following a five-game road trip. Houston is relatively healthy tonight aside from starting forward Kenyon Martin Jr. who is questionable.

Houston struggles on both ends of the floor but they are borderline dominant in the paint. That may be a surprise considering their record but Houston averages the fifth-most points in the paint per game. They are nearly as strong on the defensive end, allowing the 10th-fewest interior points per game. Additionally, the Rockets excel on the glass thanks to their top-raked offense rebound rate. That could prove to be a huge X-factor tonight considering the Pistons allow the fourth-highest offensive rebound rate to opposing teams. The Rockets outrebounded the Pistons 48-35 when they last met and they outscored Detroit 70-42 in the paint.

If Houston is going to cover as sizable home favorites tonight, they’re going to need to continue their interior dominance. That starts with big man Alperen Sengun who leads the team with 8.7 RPG in addition to his 14.7 PPG. The 6’11” center missed their last tout with Detroit but is coming off a monster 21-point, 12-rebound performance against the Nets. Considering Brooklyn boasts a much tougher defense than Detroit, look for Sengun to feast tonight against the Pistons.

The X-factor for Houston tonight is their guard play. Both Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have flashed brilliance over the second half of the season but neither has been able to put it all together. Both players missed the earlier tout with Detroit and should be hot plays in daily fantasy lineups given the matchup.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick

In what will be just the third time all season that Houston is favored, I like the Pistons to keep things close. A team of Houston’s standing shouldn’t be favored by 6.5 against anyone… even against the worst team in the league.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +6.5 (-112)