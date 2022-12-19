By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Toronto Raptors (13-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-76ers prediction and pick.

Toronto has lost five consecutive games to drop them to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are 14-16 against the spread while 53 percent of their games have gone over. Philadelphia has won four straight games to push them to fifth place in the East. The 76ers are 16-11-1 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone over. This will be the third of four meetings between the teams this season. They split the first two games, with both games taking place in Toronto.

Here are the Raptors-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-76ers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +7.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto’s season is quickly getting away from them as they’ve spiraled down the Eastern Conference standings in the last two weeks. That being said, Toronto has a number of skilled players, and their underlying metrics show them being a much better team than their record suggests. The Raptors rank 19th in scoring and 13th in offensive rating. They’re strong defensively where they rank eighth in points allowed and 17th in defensive rating. Toronto is also a solid team on the glass, ranking 11th in both rebound differential and rebound rate. Notably, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable tonight due to injuries.

The Raptors have played poorly as of late but that is no fault of star Pascal Siakam. For the season, Siakam averages 24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 6.8 APG. He’s a strong contributor on defense, averaging 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Siakam has played particularly well against Philly this season. In his two matchups against the 76ers, Siakam averaged 23 PPG, 9.5 APG, and 7.5 RPG while shooting 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from three. He is the type of player who can single-handily swing a spread. His strong play both for the season and against the 76ers is worth keeping in mind before making a Raptors-76ers prediction.

With Anunoby and Trent Jr. questionable, second-year wing Scottie Barnes will need to play a major role tonight if the Raptors want to cover as sizable road underdogs. Barnes was terrific as a rookie last season but hasn’t taken quite the leap many expected him to. That being said, Barnes is still a solid player who’s put together a great all-around season. Barnes averages 15 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG while shooting 45 percent from the field. He’s struggled from 3-point range (33 percent) but still takes and makes enough shots to keep the defense honest. Barnes has started to be more aggressive on offense, scoring 27, 26, and 17 over his last three games. He’ll need to keep hunting his own shot tonight if Toronto wants to cover.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philly has withstood numerous injuries to key players and sits in a solid position to make a run further up the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers are average offensively where they rank 20th in scoring and 15th in offensive rating. They’re strong defensively, ranking third in points allowed and fourth in defensive rating. Philadelphia struggles on the glass, however, as they rank 26th in rebound differential and 29th in rebound rate. The 76ers remain without Tyrese Maxey as he continues to rehab an injury.

Although they’re still without Maxey, the 76ers finally have both Joel Embiid and James Harden healthy and they’ve rattled off wins as a result. Embiid is the catalyst for Philly. He’s been just short of winning MVP each of the last two years and looks to be in the mix once again this season. Embiid leads the league in scoring, averaging 33.3 PPG. He’s also a monster on the glass (9.9 RPG) and is quietly a skilled passer (4.7 APG). The 7’0″ center is a force on defense as well where he averages 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He’s been especially dangerous over the last two weeks, as he’s averaging 38.3 PPG and 10.3 RPG over his last six games.

While Embiid will surely be the focal point yet again tonight, the play of James Harden will have a major impact on whether or not Philly covers as strong home favorites. Harden averages 22.4 PPG and 10.6 APG. Toronto doesn’t have strong perimeter defenders if Anunoby is out – setting Harden up for a big game alongside his center.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick

Toronto has been horrendous lately and they now have to face a red-hot Joel Embiid. With the Raptors’ lack of big men, look for Embiid to have a monster night and the 76ers to roll at home.

