Published December 2, 2022

By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Toronto Raptors (11-10) visit the Brooklyn Nets (12-11) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Nets prediction and pick.

Toronto has won two of their last three games to vault them into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are 12-9 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone over. For Brooklyn, they’ve won four of their last five but still find themselves in eighth in the East. The Nets are 10-12-1 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone under. This will be the third of four meetings between the teams this season. Brooklyn has taken the first two: 109-105 and 112-98.

Here are the Raptors-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Nets Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has withstood numerous injuries and still sits in a solid position to make a run toward the post-season. The Raptors struggle on offense but are solid defensively and do a great job cleaning up rebounds. Toronto ranks just 19th in points per game but does maintain the 14th most efficient offense. The team really shines on defense, however, as they rank seventh in points allowed and eighth in efficiency. They’re also a strong rebounding team – ranking eighth in rebound differential and sixth in rebound rate. Toronto will notably be without forwards Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa due to injury.

Toronto’s offense received a big boost when star forward Pascal Siakam returned to action this week. Siakam was the catalyst of their early season success before he went down. For the season, Siakam’s averaged 24 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 7.1 PPG while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35% from three. He was especially potent in an earlier matchup with Brooklyn. Despite his team losing, Siakam performed admirably. Siakam tallied 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting 71% from the field. Expecting the lengthy forward to repeat the triple-double seems farfetched, his strong performance is certainly worth keeping in mind when making a Raptors-Nets prediction.

Outside of Siakam, the Raptors have a number of capable scorers who were forced to step up in his absence. OG Annoy, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. each average more than 17 points per game. Trent Jr. is certainly a name to watch considering his recent performances. In their loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday, Trent Jr. scored 35 points on 12-20 shooting. He had a strong showing in their most recent matchup with the Nets as well as he led the team with 19 points.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

While Brooklyn’s season has been clouded by numerous off-the-court controversies, the team has quietly played very well since firing former head coach Steve Nash. For the season the Nets feature a solid offense and defense but struggle to rebound the ball. Brooklyn ranks just 18th in scoring but has the 12th most efficient offense. They’re even better defensively as they rank ninth in points allowed and 12th in efficiency. Their biggest question mark lies in the rebounding department. Brooklyn ranks 29th in rebounding differential and is last in rebound rate. Brooklyn will notably be without guard Ben Simmons and forward Yuta Watanabe due to injury.

Despite Brooklyn’s up-and-down season, forward Kevin Durant has amassed perhaps his best season to date. Durant averages 30.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 5.3 APG. He’s also been a menace on defense by averaging 1.7 BPG and nearly a steal per night. What has been most impressive about Durant’s season, however, has been his elite efficiency. The former MVP is shooting 55% from the field, 36% from three, and 92% from the free throw line. Toronto has actually held KD in check this season as he’s averaged just 19.5 PPG on 46% shooting against the Raptors. That being said, Durant has been on an absolute heater of late. Over his last four games, he’s scored 36, 31, 45, and 39 points. Look for him to keep things rolling despite Toronto’s tough D.

With Simmons out, expect big man Nic Claxton to take on a bigger role defensively. The rim-runner averages a solid 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game despite playing only 27 minutes a night. He’s shooting an astronomical 73% from the field and blocks 2.1 shots per game. Claxton has also played well in his two matchups with Toronto – averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Final Raptors-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets have owned the Raptors this season but without Ben Simmons, they’ll be hard-pressed to slow down a rising Toronto offense. In what is essentially a pick ’em, I expect Toronto to escape with a win.

Final Raptors-Nets Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +2 (-110)