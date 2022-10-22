NBA Odds: Spurs vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The 76ers host the Spurs as the early season continues to get rolling! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-76ers prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are (1-1) on the season after falling to the Charlotte Hornets and defeating the Indiana Pacers last night. This is a team that will not be a contender, but they were elite at covering the spread last season and could find a way to repeat that as Gregg Popovich is still the head coach. As for the Sixers, they are (0-2) after falling to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to tip off the season. This is a good game for the Sixers to bounce back.

San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Keldon Johnson is the star of this team as he is averaging 21.5, seven rebounds, and five assists so far in two games. The roster has zero experience at all besides Pop. However, they have the talent to win games and with a spread this high tonight, the Spurs have a good chance to cover. SA scored 137 points last night against the Indiana Pacers. With no defense played at all last night, the Spurs took advantage shooting 54% from the floor.

The defense needs to improve. They allowed 49 points to the Pacers last night in the 4th as they almost collapsed, blowing a 17-point lead to start the 4th quarter. With the opponent they are playing tonight, the defense must step up. Even though the Sixers don’t have a win, they have one of the more complete rosters in the NBA. One thing is always true about this Spurs team and that is they will play hard every single night.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia needs to really get going. This has the chance to be that game. They are massively favored in this game and to be fair, they shouldn’t be. SA is coming off a 137-point outing whereas the Sixers are coming off an 88-point outing. Yes, the Sixers are the better team and have the better defenders, but the Spurs can still score at will if Philly isn’t careful. The Sixers must to their best to contain Johnson and Josh Richardson (who is fresh off of 27 points).

James Harden is having a great season so far in two games. He scored 35 against the Boston Celtics and then 31 against the Bucks. He was close to a triple-double in both of those games so his value is really showing right now. We all know Joel Embiid is going to show up, so it will be on those two to lead them past the Spurs tonight. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 18 points per game but needs to contribute in other areas if the Sixers want to be more successful. He’s averaging just one assist and one rebound per game.

Final Spurs-76ers Prediction & Pick

I don’t think there is a doubt in my mind that the Sixers will win this game. However, the Spurs find ways to cover the spread and because it is so high, the Spurs are the call to make here. Take San Antonio to cover this spread on the road even though the Sixers should win.

Final Spurs-76ers Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +13.5 (-110)