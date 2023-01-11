The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (27-13) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

San Antonio has lost five of their last six games and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs covered 49% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Memphis has won seven consecutive games and is tied for first place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies covered 53% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. Memphis won both previous matchups including a 121-113 win on Monday.

Here are the Spurs-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Grizzlies Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally Southwest, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio is firmly in “tank mode” as they hold the fourth-worst record in the entire league. That being said, the Spurs have battled the Grizzlies in both of their previous matchups and have a great chance to cover a hefty road spread tonight thanks to their unique offense. Although they rank just 23rd in scoring (112 PPG), the Spurs rank sixth in points in the paint (54.6 PPG). That is largely thanks to their offensive rebounding prowess as San Antonio ranks eighth in offensive rebounding (11.9 ORPG). They also do a great job sharing the ball, ranking third in assists (27 APG).

The Spurs may be missing their two leading scorers again tonight as Devin Vassell is out while Keldon Johnson is listed as questionable. In their absence, point guard Tre Jones has been handed the keys to the offense. He performed admirably in their loss to Memphis on Monday, scoring 18 points and dishing out seven assists. That just continues his strong recent stretch of games. Over his last four games, Jones averaged 18.8 PPG and 5.3 APG. Regardless of whether Johnson plays or not, Jones will likely play a huge role and is a big reason they can cover a massive spread.

Matched up with one of the best interior teams in the league, the Spurs will need strong nights from their big guys if they want to cover. Zach Collins and Jakob Poeltl combine for 22 points and 13 rebounds in their 50 minutes on Monday. Those numbers will have to improve and, given their recent play, they likely will. Collins averaged 12.4 PPG and 5.4 RPG across their last five games, while Poeltl averaged 9.0 PPG and 10.5 RPG. Memphis has one of the best interior defenses in the NBA – meaning the Spurs’ chances of covering likely ride on the shoulders of their bigs.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis finds itself as the hottest team in the league right now as they’ve won a league-best seven straight games. The biggest reason for their recent success is their potent offense. Memphis has averaged 121.6 PPG during their recent win streak and now ranks eighth in scoring across the whole season (116.4 PPG). They dominate down low, ranking first in both points in the paint (58.8 PPG) and rebounding (59.3 RPG). Memphis also features a top-1o defense that allows just 111.3 PPG.

The Grizzlies are rolling now that they finally have their starting five healthy and that starts with point guard Ja Morant. Morant averaged 28.2 PPG and 8.8 APG across their seven-game winning streak. He’s shot 55% from the floor over that span and is doing numbers despite playing just 32.3 minutes per game. That’s just par for the course for Ja who is averaging 27.2 PPG and 8.0 APG for the season. Morant was noticeably absent for their matchup on Monday but performed well in their earlier season meeting with the Spurs. In the win, Morant scored 32 points on 14/25 shooting. With Ja back in the fold, the Grizzlies have a great chance to finally cover against a team they are 0-2 against the spread this season.

Perhaps the biggest x-factor in their ability to cover tonight is the play of Jaren Jackson Jr. The budding big man ranks second on the team in scoring during their win streak, averaging 18.4 PPG. He’s averaged 1.6 made threes during that span while shooting 42% from beyond the arc. His biggest impact, however, comes down low. Jackson has averaged a respectable 7.1 RPG but has been a force on defense. During their win streak, he’s blocked 3.9 shots per game.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

With Ja back, I like Memphis to finally cover against the Spurs and blow them out of the building.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -13.5 (-110)