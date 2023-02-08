The San Antonio Spurs (14-40) visit the Toronto Raptors (25-30) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Raptors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

San Antonio has lost nine in a row and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs covered 43% of their games while 60% went over the projected point total. Toronto has won two straight but still sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors covered 49% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Toronto took a resounding 143-100 road victory in the first matchup back in November.

Here are the Spurs-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Raptors Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Raptors

TV: Bally Southwest, TSN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio has cemented itself at the bottom of the standings as they hunt for the top pick in next summer’s draft. That being said, the Spurs are frisky enough on offense to keep things close tonight and cover a hefty road spread. San Antonio is an average offensive team but they excel at making the extra pass and finishing at the rim. The Spurs average 27.2 APG – third in the NBA. Most of those assists come at the rim as the Spurs rank third in the league in points in the paint with 56.3 PPG. Additionally, the Spurs are a dangerous team on the offensive glass as they hold the seventh-highest offensive rebound rate.

San Antonio’s already-barren roster has been decimated by injuries thus far. With Jeremy Sochan doubtful and both Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones questionable, the Spurs will be looking up and down their roster for offensive production. In recent games, that production has come from first-round pick Malaki Branham. A 6’4″ guard from Ohio State, Branham has really stepped up in as of late. After not eclipsing 30 minutes in any game this season, he’s done so in each of his last three games. He’s looked like a breakout star in those appearances, averaging 21 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting 55% overall. Perhaps his most important contributions have come from beyond the arc as Branham has averaged 2.7 threes per game at a 44% clip.

With how many injuries the Spurs have had, big man Jakob Poeltl continues to be an anchor for San Antonio down low. The 7’1″ center has been playing some of his best ball of the season over the last week. Across his last three games, Poeltl averaged 16 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting a stellar 66%. With Toronto lacking size underneath, look for Poeltl to have another big night despite trade rumors amuck.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has had one of the most disappointing seasons in the league. After being considered a near-lock for the playoffs, the Raptors find themselves on the outside looking into the Eastern Conference play-in game. Given their spot in the standings, Toronto has been a hot topic on the NBA rumor mill with the trade deadline looming. That being said, the Raptors crushed the Spurs earlier this season and thus have a good chance to cover again tonight. Toronto still has a strong statistical profile as their +0.6 scoring margin puts them in the middle of the pack. They excel at forcing turnovers and running on the fast break. The Raptors average 17.8 fast break points per game – second in the league. They force turnovers at the second-highest rate in the league as well, while only turning the ball over at a league-best 8.4%.

The Raptors are led by do-it-all forward Pascal Siakam. Despite interest from a number of teams, Siakam doesn’t appear to be on the move by this trade deadline. That is for good reason, as the 28-year-old is having a career year. Siakam leads the Raptors with 24.7 PPG and 7.9 RPG, while also chipping in 6.2 APG. He is an efficient scorer who holds a 47% field goal percentage and averages 1.3 made threes per game.

The X-factor for Toronto tonight is forward Scottie Barnes. After a phenomenal rookie year, Barnes hasn’t progressed the way many hoped he would. That being said, he continues to provide production from all levels of the court. Over his last three games, Barnes averaged 15.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, and 2.o STOCKS (steals plus blocks).

Final Spurs-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Raptors crushed San Antonio back in November – and that was when the Spurs were healthy. Hammer the home favorites tonight in a game that could get ugly, fast.

Final Spurs-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -10.5 (-110)