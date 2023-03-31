Our coverage of Friday’s NBA slate will continue with a prediction and pick for this Western Conference matchup. The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors (40-37). Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Warriors prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are in 14th-place in the West and are 13 games back of the Trail Blazers right ahead of them. It’s been a season to forget, but they’ll continue to focus on gaining valuable experience for next season. The Spurs are currently on a five-game losing streak and will attempt to break their skid as massive underdogs in this one.

The Golden State Warriors are sitting in sixth-place in the West and have a tight margin between them and the teams next to them in the standings. They could see a potential jump in their placement if they can finish their season strong. The Warriors have won four of their last five and have a great chance to continue their winning ways against an outmatched Spurs team.

Here are the Spurs-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Warriors Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +18 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -18 (-110)

Over: 242 (-110)

Under: 242 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

TV: NBA, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs haven’t seen much go right in the closing stages of the season and will be heavily overmatched in this game. Their young rookie Jeremy Sochan will remain out for this one as he nurses an injury. The good news is that Doug McDermott will likely suit up as they await to hear Romeo Langford’s availability. They haven’t been able to find a consistent shooting stroke and have lost their last few games by double-digit margins. While the Spurs can manage decent scoring nights from players like Keldon Johnson, they fail to have enough support to actually win games.

With Zach Collins also being out for this one, the Spurs will have some huge gaps to fill on the defensive side of the basketball. They’ll need to rely on each other to make the proper reads and switches against the ball movement of the Warriors. If the Spurs can find some scoring in bunches, they should be able to cover the massive spread and keep this one somewhat close.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have been on a good run in their last five games and continue to see great scoring nights from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole. They were able to rally from 11-down in a huge win against the 76ers that saw Poole explode in the final stages of the game. In their last game, they were able to rally from 20-down against the Pelicans as Steph Curry added a huge 39-point performance. The Warriors are confident in their ability to take over a game with their shooting at any point and quickly erase big deficits.

The Warriors will likely win this game on the backs of their shooting. Even if the Spurs manage to get out to a lead against Golden State, there’s a high likelihood that the Warriors will be keen to another comeback if its called for. Their ball movement will prove to be a huge mismatch for the Spurs, so look for Golden State to continue letting threes fly as this game goes on. They’re 26-12 ATS at home and will have a huge margin to cover on the betting lines.

Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors should win this game handily solely based on their advantage with the more talented players. Nevertheless, the Warriors have let lesser teams get out to big leads in their last few games. The point spread seems too high not to take the underdogs here. Let’s hope the Spurs can keep this somewhat close as they cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +18 (-110)