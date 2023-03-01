The Phoenix Suns (33-29) visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-43) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Hornets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Phoenix has lost two of three but still sits in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Suns covered 53% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Charlotte has won five in a row but remains in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets covered 46% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Phoenix ran away with the first matchup, winning 128-97 at home.

Here are the Suns-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Hornets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -10 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets: +10 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Hornets

TV: Bally Arizona, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix has had an up-and-down season following a red-hot start. After Devin Booker went down for an extended period of time, the Suns cratered but have since climbed their way back up the Western Conference standings. They’ll get another huge boost tonight as Kevin Durant debuts for the team. While Durant hasn’t played since the beginning of January, he instantly vaults the Suns into NBA Finals contention. In 39 games with the Nets this season Durant averaged 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG. The future hall-of-famer continues to be one of the most efficient scorers in the league as he shoots 56% overall and 38% from three. While Durant may have some rust to shake off returning from injury and acclimating to his new team, his mere presence should give the Suns a ton of energy tonight.

While Durant’s debut will steal the headlines, guard Devin Booker has slowly returned to form. In six games since returning from injury, Booker averaged 23.3 PPG and 6.3 APG while shooting 45% from the floor. While Booker’s outside shot hasn’t come all the way back yet, his contributions up and down the court cannot be understated. Phoenix holds a 22-13 record with Booker on the floor this season and they’ve won four of their six games since his return. With the added attention toward Durant and Charlotte’s putrid defense. expect Booker to have a strong outing again tonight.

For as good as Durant and Booker are, big man Deandre Ayton is the biggest X-factor for Phoenix’s chances of covering a hefty road spread tonight. Ayton had a slow start to the season but has been on fire over the last month. In ten February games, Ayton averaged 22.8 PPG and 10.2 RPG. Additionally, the seven-footer has been stout on defense with 1.2 blocks per game over that span. Coming off a 22-point, 11-rebound performance against the first-place Bucks, look for Ayton to dominate against an inexperienced Hornets front line.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte finds itself on a miraculous five-game winning streak but a brutal injury to LaMelo Ball has clouded their recent success. That being said, Charlotte still has a chance to play spoiler to KD’s debut thanks to their frisky offense. Although the Hornets rank 22nd in scoring for the season, they’ve averaged 122 PPG during their five-game win streak. Charlotte has done a great job moving the ball over that span, averaging 26.2 APG. Additionally, the Hornets have been red-hot from three of late, averaging 13.4 threes per game while shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

With Ball out, the Hornets will lean on combo guard Terry Rozier even more than they previously had. The 28 year old was having a strong season playing alongside Ball as he averaged 21.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 4.8 APG. While his efficiency waned at times, Rozier’s ability to fill up the box score has been critical to their success. As Charlotte’s de facto No. 1 option now that Ball is out, look for Rozier to take more than his fair share of shot attempts.

For as well as Rozier has scored this season, it has actually been forward Gordon Hayward who has been their leading non-Ball scorer during their winning streak. Over his last five games, Hayward averaged 21.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 4.8 APG. He’s been absolutely scorching-hot with the ball in his hands, shooting 59% from the floor and 54% from beyond the arc. While Hayward can’t be expected to maintain these gaudy shooting numbers, his offensive aggression cannot be ignored.

Final Suns-Hornets Prediction & Pick

With most of the money coming in towards the Phoenix side, I do see a lot of value with the red-hot Hornets tonight as double-digit home underdogs.

Final Suns-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +10 (-110)