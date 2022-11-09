By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Following a league-wide off day for Election Day, the Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Wednesday night NBA matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Timberwolves prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix has gone 7-3 to begin the season, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 100-88 last time out. Head coach Monty Williams is in his fourth season at the helm of Phoenix, bringing the team to the playoffs the last two seasons. Last season, Phoenix earned the first seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota has struggled to a 5-6 record, losing four of their last five games. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to a 46-36 record last season, losing in six games in the first round of the playoffs. Two legitimate superstars are the catalysts of this team.

Here are the Suns-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Timberwolves Odds

Phoenix Suns: -1.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker has dominated this season, averaging 27.1 points and 5.1 assists. Booker has shot 48.5 percent from the field, including 36.2 percent from behind the 3-point line. Obviously, this is a tiny sample size, but this would be Booker’s highest-scoring output across an entire season.

Chris Paul has turned back the clock, scoring 9.5 points while dishing out 9.4 assists per game. Even at 37, Paul is still playing 30.2 minutes per game, starting all ten games. Deandre Ayton is a force in the paint, leading the team with 7.8 rebounds per game, including 2.4 offensive rebounds, adding 15.3 points per game. Mikal Bridges leads the team with an impressive 58.9 shooting percentage, putting up 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Phoenix ranks seventh in assists per game at 27.6 and eighth in blocks at 5.9 per game. Offensively, Phoenix is ranked fifteenth in the league with 112.4 points per game. Defense has been the story for Phoenix, ranking second in the league by allowing just 103.5 points per game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team with 22.3 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, pulling in 9.0 rebounds. Anthony Edwards leads the team in minutes, averaging 36.5 per night. Edwards also ranks second with 22.2 points and 1.2 steals per game. Rudy Gobert has lived up to the hype in his first year with Minnesota, averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. Gobert has pulled in 4.7 offensive rebounds per game. D’Angelo Russell and Towns both lead the team with 5.6 assists per game, while Russell has put up 13.5 points per game. Jaylen Nowell is the final Timberwolf with double-digit points, averaging 11.5 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting. Nowell has come off the bench in each game, providing a spark on offense.

Minnesota has pulled down 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league, and also ranks third in two-point shooting percentage at 56.5 percent. Minnesota’s offense has been solid, ranking twelfth with 113.7 points per game. The offense could be even better with reduced turnovers, a category that Minnesota ranks 25th in. Defense has not been great for the Timberwolves, allowing 114.5 points per game, which ranks 19th.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

These teams can score a bit, but Phoenix’s defense will be too much for Minnesota to handle. Once Phoenix can force Minnesota to turn the ball over, the game will be set.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Phoenix -1.5 (-110), over 223 (-110)