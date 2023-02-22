After being at the helm for nearly two years, the Atlanta Hawks decided to fire head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday following a rough 29-30 start to the campaign. While assistant Joe Prunty has taken over on an interim basis for the time being, there are already odds out for who could win the full-time job.

At SportsBetting.ag, Quin Snyder, Charles Lee, and Kenny Atkinson are the favorites to be named the Hawks’ next boss. Find the top-10 list below.

Quin Snyder (+200)

Charles Lee (+300)

Kenny Atkinson (+350)

Jordi Fernandez (+700)

Mitch Johnson (+800)

Miles Simon (+850)

Sam Cassell (+1000)

Frank Vogel (+1200)

Jeff Van Gundy (+2000)

Stan Van Gundy (+2500)

Snyder is an obvious candidate. He did a solid job for the Utah Jazz across eight seasons, leading the franchise to the playoffs six times. Charles Lee meanwhile is the current assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks but what’s intriguing here is he was actually an AC for the Hawks from 2014-2018. There’s some familiarity, although he wasn’t around during the Trae Young era.

Kenny Atkinson is another name with head coaching experience, serving as the main man for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. Right now, he’s an assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff at Golden State and helped them win a title last year. Atkinson was actually set to take the HC vacancy in Charlotte in the offseason but ultimately decided to stay with the Warriors. That being said, he’s more than capable of being a head coach again.

A few other names that stand out on the list are Sam Cassell, Frank Vogel, Jeff Van Gundy, and Stan Van Gundy. The latter two haven’t coached in a while though and have cushy broadcasting jobs.

Needless to say, the Hawks have no shortage of options.