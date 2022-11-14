Published November 14, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Boston Celtics in a Monday night NBA matchup at TD Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oklahoma City has gone 6-7 this season, following a four-game losing streak with their current two-game winning streak. The Thunder bested the Knicks on Sunday by a 145-135 margin. Head coach Mark Daigneault has things looking better in 2022-23, following consecutive 50-loss seasons.

Boston has gone 10-3 this season, good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Following a nine-point victory over Detroit on Saturday, Boston has extended their winning streak to six games. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla inherited a talented roster and seems to have his team primed for a playoff appearance.

Here are the Thunder-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Celtics Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +12 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -12 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the lone superstar for Oklahoma City, leading the team with 31.1 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Gilgeous-Alexander is also shooting 54.3 percent from the field, and an impressive 93.4 percent from the free throw line. Josh Giddey has improved off a promising rookie season, averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 assists per game. Giddey leads the team, pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game. Lu Dort’s defense has been solid, with 1.5 steals per game which ranks second, while scoring 13.5 points per game. Tre Mann is the fourth and final Thunder in double-digits scoring, averaging 11.1 points on 40.1 percent shooting. Aleksej Pokusevski is second on the team with 5.2 rebounds per game while averaging 9.4 points.

Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the league with 115.8 points per game, and Boston’s defense has struggled, ranking 17th in points allowed. Oklahoma City ranks second in steals per game at 9.2, but Boston has been solid at not turning the ball over. Oklahoma City’s defense has struggled, allowing 115.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Boston will also be missing Malcolm Brogdon, their key defender off the bench.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston is led by their two superstars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum leads the team with 32.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Tatum has shot 50.0 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three point range. Brown ranks second with 25.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Point guard Marcus Smart has been great running the offense, dishing out 7.0 assists per game to lead the team. Smart has also averaged 10.5 points per game. Al Horford has still proven himself valuable even at 36, averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Sam Hauser will likely see some increased playing time with Brogdon out tonight. Hauser has averaged 7.5 points per game, but is shooting an impressive 45.6 percent from behind the three point line.

Boston has dominated opposing defenses, leading the team with 119.5 points per game. Boston’s defense has struggled, allowing 113.5 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league. Boston has surrendered just 12.8 turnovers per game, which is the second lowest total in the league.

Final Thunder-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The loss of Brogdon in this one will allow Oklahoma City to keep the score within the number, but not win outright. Two underwhelming defenses will lead to a ton of points.

Final Thunder-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City +12 (-110), over 228.5 (-110)