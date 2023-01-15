The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to one of the five boroughs to face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center today. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Nets prediction and pick.

On Friday, the Thunder defeated the Chicago Bulls 124-110 at the United Center. Significantly, Josh Giddey led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Jalen Williams added 22 points on 10 for 12 shooting. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists. The Thunder shot 51.1 percent from the field and won the turnover battle.

On Thursday, the Nets lost 109-98 to the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center. Ultimately, Kyrie Irving scored 24 points while shooting 9 for 24. Joe Harris added 18 points, shooting 7 for 11 and grabbing five rebounds. Likewise, T.J. Warren came off the bench to add 20 points. The Nets shot just 45.2 percent from the field and lost the battle of the boards 48-31.

The Thunder are 20-23 and fighting on despite many expecting them to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. However, they are playing well enough to contend for a playoff spot, but most of that success has happened at home. The Thunder struggle on the road, with a 7-14 record. However, the Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Nets enter this game with a 27-14 record. However, they are without Kevin Durant, who suffered an injury recently and will be out for some time. The Nets are 13-6 at the Barclays Center. Likewise, they are 8-2 over their previous 10 games. The Thunder lead the overall series 60-35.

Here are the Thunder-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Nets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5 (-108)

Brooklyn Nets: -5 (-112)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Nets

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and YES Network

Stream: NBA and NBA League Pass

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have seen the emergence of a true superstar this season. Now, they hope it continues. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.7 points per game. Also, he shoots 91.3 percent from the free-throw line and averages 5.6 assists. Giddey has played well, averaging 15.7 points per game. Likewise, he has eight rebounds per game.

The Thunder have excelled because they find ways to do the little things. Therefore, it helps keep them alive in games. The Thunder rank just 20th in field goal shooting percentage. However, they also are 11th in free throw shooting percentage. The Thunder are 15th in 3-point shooting percentage. Conversely, they are beasts on the boards, ranking eighth in rebounds. The Thunder are solid at ball handling, ranking 10th in turnovers. Moreover, they are tough to score against, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

The Thunder could cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can get loose and put up buckets. Additionally, the Thunder must form an answer for Irving.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Last year, the Nets traded for Ben Simmons with the hope that he could be the third star on a team that already included Durant and Irving. However, it has not worked out that way. Simmons is still on the team but does not shoot the ball much. Consequently, he took only three shots on Thursday, missing all of them. Simmons had nine rebounds and 13 assists but has proven he is not a scoring threat. Ultimately, the Nets need him to become one with Durant on the shelf. Simmons has displayed that scoring ability in the past. Can he do it again?

Irving is the man with Durant out, as he averages 26 points per game. However, there is not much behind him. Nic Claxton might take on a larger role. Significantly, he averages 11.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds. Claxton also shoots 73.4 percent from the field. Then, there is Warren. He emerged on Thursday and might need to do more. Significantly, he averages 10.5 points per game.

The Nets are the best team in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they rank sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Nets are also sixth in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. But the Nets also rank 15th in turnovers. Lastly, they are the best team in the NBA on defense, ranking first in blocked shots.

The Nets could cover the spread if someone helps Irving to relieve him of the pressure to score. Moreover, they must stop Gilgeous-Alexander from dominating the game.

Final Thunder-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Thunder struggle on the road and the Nets excel at home. Therefore, expect the Nets to barely cover the spread in this one.

Final Thunder-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: -5 (-112)