A critical Northwest divisional battle with major early-season implications on the line will take place in the Beehive State as the Minnesota Timberwolves come into town to do battle with the Utah Jazz. Let’s take a glimpse at our NBA odds series where our Timberwolves-Jazz prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Finally returning home, Rudy Gobert will be playing at Vivint Arena for the very first time since being dealt from Utah to Minnesota back in the offseason. No question, Gobert would certainly like to leave a lasting impression against the team that shipped him off. As a whole, the Timberwolves enter this contest with an even 12-12 record and will be looking for other contributors on the floor with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined with a calf injury.

Taking the league by storm by winning at a feverish rate with an entirely new supporting cast in Salt Lake City, the Jazz have cooled off ever so slightly with losses in six of their previous nine outings. Nevertheless, the Jazz are fresh off of a miraculous 124-123 last-second win over the Golden State Warriors and still possess the sixth-best record out west.

Here are the Timberwolves-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Jazz Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-108)

Utah Jazz: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

While the headline surrounding the moments leading up to tip-off will be about Rudy Gobert’s return, the biggest concern for the Timberwolves in this one is obviously finding a way to be productive with Towns being out for such a prolonged amount of time. With a sample size of three games now without their shooting specialist of a big man, Minnesota has had to resort to relying on the rest of their roster to carry the load tremendously.

At first glance, other than a slight hiccup coming against the Thunder in a 135-128 defeat last Saturday, the Wolves have managed to stay afloat including a high-scoring and decisive win over the Pacers in their last matchup. Scoring a solid 121 points on the night, the T-Wolves offense did not seem to miss a beat as they received great outings from D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards in particular. Alas, the dynamic duo combined for a whopping 54 points alone on the night and will need to have similar performances to get Minnesota over the hump and give them the best chance at covering the spread.

In addition, will the defense be able to hold up during Towns’ absence? Despite securing the victory against Indiana, the Wolves allowed the Pacers to shoot a resounding 45% from three and 48% from the floor altogether. In the game prior versus Oklahoma City, it was a lackluster effort on the defensive end that surrendered 135 points total that eventually did them in. Without a doubt, Minnesota cannot afford to let teams bully them around on the hardwood and get what they want rather easily on offense. If the Timberwolves are indeed going to cover, it will be vital for them to eliminate any second chances on the boards and also play swarming perimeter defense.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

When looking at the injury report for this showdown, the Jazz and its fellow bettors that are planning on partaking in the festivities tonight have every right to be slightly concerned. As it currently stands, two of Utah’s top playmakers’ availability is up in the air as Collin Sexton remains out with a hamstring injury and now Lauri Markannen is also questionable with an illness. Obviously, having the two would surely help out the Jazz and their chances to cover, but keep your eyes peeled on Markannen’s availability prior to tip-off.

At the moment, Utah has surprisingly averaged 117.9 points per game up to this point, which is the third-best mark in all of the league. While very few saw the Jazz’ offense being as explosive as it is before the season started, Utah has scored at least 120 points in their previous three wins and will need to get off to a good shooting start out of the gates to put the Timberwolves in their place.

Simply put, the Jazz have also been pleasantly astonished by some key contributors that have been logging in some efficient minutes on the floor. For example, youngsters like Walker Kessler have proved that he is more than capable of putting in solid action when called upon, as the 21-year-old rookie filled in for the ill Markannen rather nicely by finishing the game with a double-double off 10 points and 12 rebounds versus Golden State. On paper, these are eerily similar to what Gobert averaged during his time in Utah. Overall, can Utah’s glue guys come up clutch in the critical stages of the game?

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick

There is certainly no love for one another in this heated division rivalry, and with this matchup serving as the second time these teams have faced off with each other, no one should expect anything less than a playoff atmosphere in Salt Lake City. Alas, with a 15-12 record ATS and Minnesota still adjusting to living without Towns, selecting the Jazz to cover is most likely the wise pick.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz -1.5 (-112)