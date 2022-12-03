By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City to clash with the Utah Jazz in a big showdown on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers lost 128-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Now, they look to bounce back. Jerami Grant led the Blazers with 27 points while shooting 10 for 23 from the floor. Anfernee Simmons added 22 points, while Justice Winslow had 21 points. Meanwhile, Shaedon Sharpe contributed 16 points off the bench. The Blazers shot 46.7 percent from the floor while allowing the Lakers to make 49.5 percent of their shots. Additionally, they connected with just 33 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

The Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 125-112 on Wednesday night. Ultimately, Jordan Clarkson led the way with 33 points on 10 of 18 shooting, including 5 for 9 from the 3-point line. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points on 7 for 11 shooting, including 4 of 8 from the triples. Also, Collin Sexton had 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 from the floor. Jarred Vanderbilt chipped in 14 points, hitting 7 of 10 shots. Amazingly, Utah hit 55.6 percent of its shots, including 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. They also outrebounded the Clippers 46 to 39.

The Jazz leads the season series after defeating the Blazers 118-113 earlier this season in Portland. Significantly, Clarkson led the way with 28 points, including 10 for 23 from the floor. Markkanen added 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds. Additionally, Malik Beasley had 29 points off the bench, shooting 10 of 18 from the floor. He also nailed 6 of 14 from the triples. Meanwhile, the Blazers kept pace but fell short. Simmons had 23 points but shot 7 of 19 from the floor. However, he also had seven assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Josh Hart excelled with 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting while pulling eight rebounds. Grant chipped in 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Jazz Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-108)

Utah Jazz: -4 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers have struggled without Damian Lillard, who has been out of action with a calf strain. Conversely, there is talent on this team that can help them compete.

Simmons averages 23.8 points per game. Also, he shoots 42.8 percent from the field. Grant averages 22.2 points per game. Likewise, he shoots 47.4 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jusuf Nurkic has 14.2 points per game and 10 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, he shoots 50.7 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from the 3-point line.

The Blazers are 17th in the league in field goal percentage and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage. Also, Portland ranks 23rd in the association in free throw shooting percentage. The Blazers also rank 20th in rebounds, 18th in turnovers, and 24th in blocked shots. Now, they must figure out how to compete with a Jazz team that has overperformed beyond expectations.

The Trail Blazers will cover the spread if they can play tight defense and prevent the Jazz from running up and down the court against them. Likewise, Portland must hit its shots and execute on opportunities when they arrive.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz has exceeded all expectations by winning in spite of allowing their two best players to leave. Ultimately, others have stepped up to fill the void and keep the Jazz in the race.

Markkanen averages 22.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. Also, he shoots 53.1 percent from the floor. Clarkson averages 19.5 points per game. Likewise, he shoots 43.3 percent from the field. Sexton continues to contribute, averaging 13.6 points per game. Also, he shoots 41.9 percent from the field.

The Jazz is 10th in the NBA in field goal p[ercentage and ninth in three-point percentage. Significantly, their ability to convert field goals has propelled them beyond anyone’s expectations. The Jazz struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 20th in free throw shooting percentage. Ultimately, it is something they must correct. The Jazz rank 11th in rebounds and 14th in blocked shots. Consequently, they have established themselves all over the court, and other teams have struggled to contain them.

The Jazz will cover the spread if they continue to hit their shots from the floor. Also, they must convert their opportunities at the line.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Lillard would make this a competitive game. However, he is still not ready to return, which means Portland has to turn to someone else. The Jazz is not a monster team, but they know how to take care of business on the court. Expect the Jazz to play the Blazers hard and cover this win with a significant victory.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz: -4 (-112)