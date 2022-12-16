By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

One of the more anticipated matchups taking place on the NBA scheduled slate on Friday is surely generating some buzz as the Golden State Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an inter-conference showdown. It is time to take a look at our NBA odds series where our Warriors-76ers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Clearly, it has not been the type of start to the season that last year’s NBA champs have asked for, as they’ve often looked fatigued and discombobulated since the very first tip-off of the campaign. To make matters worse, Golden State could be without Stephen Curry for a prolonged amount of time after the superstar marksman is expected to miss close to a month with a shoulder injury. Which playmaker on this roster can help “shoulder” the load with Curry out of the lineup to keep the Warriors afloat?

Similarly to the Warriors, the 76ers entered the season with sky-high championship aspirations but have come out a little slow to begin the year. Regardless, Philadelphia is in the midst of a three-game winning streak and has improved their record to 15-12 overall which is good enough for the fifth-best record in the east. With at least 120 points scored in their previous trio of wins, can Philly keep up their scoring frenzy?

Here are the Warriors-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-76ers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +10 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -10 (-110)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the loss of Stephen Curry for at least a month will do even more damage to a team that was struggling to find success even when their best player was healthy enough to suit up for action. While this is a devastating blow for a Golden State squad that has the pieces to at least compete for another world championship, the show goes on.

The biggest hurdle that the Warriors face is figuring out which player to trust the most in the more critical spots of games. Unfortunately, Curry isn’t the only Warrior that is banged up coming into the holidays, as forward Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a groin injury and has yet to return to practice to begin his return to the court. To cover the spread tonight, some unlikely heroes may need to step up for the shorthanded defending champs.

Serving as 8.5-point underdogs, the biggest difference-maker for Golden State will come in the form of Jordan Poole. While Poole is averaging 17.9 points per game up to this point, he has not looked like the same scorer from last season’s playoffs when he was balling out like the third splash brother. In Curry’s absence, it will be up to Poole and company to provide some scoring against a stingy 76ers defense.

Most importantly, the Warriors have to find a way to contest Joel Embiid down low. While it is impossible to completely stop the big man from doing his thing, don’t be surprised if Golden State plays him physical and double-teams him any chance they get to take the ball out of his hands.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Unlike the Warriors, the 76ers seem to be trending in the right direction and are playing much better basketball than even a couple of weeks ago. On paper, Philly automatically has a large advantage over the Warriors due to the fact that they will be playing this matchup in the City of Brotherly Love where the Sixers have compiled a 10-5 record while Golden State has been absolutely horrendous at 2-13 as visitors.

Other than the fact that Philly will receive an absurd amount of energy throughout the evening, the Sixers’ key to covering the spread will be to continue to get James Harden feeling more and more comfortable in his return from a strained tendon in his foot. Yes, Embiid has been a ginormous factor in contributing to the Sixers’ winning streak including a monstrous 53 point-outing in the victory over the Hornets, it is Harden who will prove to be the X-Factor in downing the Warriors.

Since returning from his foot ailment, Harden has looked like his old self with back-to-back games of at least 15 points and assists, which is the first time a player has done that in franchise history. With a lesser role that comes with less pressure than the one he had in Houston, Harden can play his brand of basketball without feeling the pressure on his shoulders.

In addition, Philly excels at their three-point shooting. While they only average 111 PPG, they tend to shoot lights out from downtown with a 38.6% clip. Getting hot from the floor may be just what the doctor ordered against an undermanned Warriors bunch.

Final Warriors-76ers Prediction & Pick

With no one able to go toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid who is averaging a league-best 39.2 PPG since Dec. 2nd, I’m afraid that the Warriors don’t stand a chance in their first game without Stephen Curry.

Final Warriors-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -10 (-110)